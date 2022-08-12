The best legal apps to watch movies and television for free

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are a large number of alternatives to , series and through applications. We have already talked about it, we reviewed the portals where you can watch free movies on the Internet. In addition, we also comment on the huge catalog of free content that YouTube offers. Now, if you want more, there is no problem, since you can use apps to watch movies and free tv.

If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars a year on a subscription, there are plenty of apps out there that do a great job for free.

Here we will say which are the best legal apps to watch movies in 2022. We will present an updated list with the most profitable options that you have at your fingertips. Best of all, they have interesting libraries, with a lot of quality and entertaining content.

– Crackle: belongs to Sony and is one of the most popular applications of this year. Its strong point is that it provides famous and successful titles, so you won’t have to settle for watching a weird or poor movie. There are also several TV shows and hundreds of genres to choose from, it will meet the demands of many users.

– Crunchyroll: surely you already know it because it is a famous platform to watch anime. Likewise, it provides a lot of free content and there are several movies that are worth watching. The platform has a free subscription that includes advertising, but it will allow you to see everything you want. If you are an anime fan, this app has no competition.

– HooplaDigital: Although it is not the most famous, it is one of the legal apps to watch movies that works as an “all in one”. That is, there are not only films, but also series, cartoons, television channels, etc. But that’s not all, its great strength is that it has electronic books, music and even comics; You can not ask for more.

– Kodi: this is a media player app designed for android. Its quality lies in the fact that it has the ability to run plug-ins, and said plug-ins can be television channels from all over the world. Here you can have access to a lot of content without any complications and without resorting to piracy.

– Plex: we have reached another classic in the world of streaming free content. Currently, it has more than 1,000 titles to choose from, including Hollywood movies, independent films, television programs and more. The selection of the app is very good, it is above the average applications in this sector.

– Popcornflix: is totally focused on movies, it has a modest library of 700 titles. The good thing about all this is that they are constantly updating the app and there are top-level films that are not available everywhere, such as the saga of The girl with the tattooed dragon (the original Swedish version).