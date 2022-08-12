Messenger will test end-to-end encryption by default, secure storage, and more

Meta Platforms has just offered a preview of the security news that will be coming to , its other messaging platform, with more than a billion users around the world.

The company directed by Zuckerberg highlights the arrival this week of Proof of its end-to-end encrypted chat storage feature, which allows users to securely back up their conversations to be able to have them later, either on a new mobile device due to change or loss of the previous one, or on the same one in case you need to restore the conversations that you may have lost for some reason.



Users will be able to choose between two options to be able to access the content of the backups created, either by means of a PIN or by using a security code. For now, this function will be available for Android and iOS, and as long as the chats are end-to-end encrypted, it may be possible to use third-party cloud storage services to back up the copies.

Incorporating end-to-end as a regular part of the service

In this regard, this week also starts the test to have end-to-end encrypted chats by for a small group of users. This will allow you to encrypt your conversations without having to manually enable end-to-end encryption.

The company further states that will bring end-to-end encrypted calls to the Calls tab in Messenger. and even hands-free chat conversations with Ray-Ban Stories will also be end-to-end encrypted, albeit limited to English settings in this case.

According to Goal:

That means if you have an existing end-to-end encrypted chat with someone, sending a hands-free message on Messenger for Ray-Ban Stories will be end-to-end encrypted.

They also announce the elimination of the disappearing mode in Messenger, one of the two functions by which the messages displayed in an end-to-end encrypted chat will automatically disappear, although the disappearing messages function will continue to be maintained, which allows messages to disappear. end-to-end encrypted chat messages that have already been viewed after a period of time.

Secondly Code Verify arrives, its new security feature that comes as an extension for Chrome, FireFox and Microsoft Edge to verify the authenticity of the code when using messenger on the web. According to Goal:

This will allow you to confirm the effectiveness of our end-to-end encryption security by showing that your web code has not been tampered with or tampered with.

There have also been other announcements for both Facebook Messenger and Instagram’s chat features. Full details are available in today’s announcement.