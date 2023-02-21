5G News
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold

Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 21/02/23]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 17/01/23]
Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you subscribe.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles
Accessories

headset

Controls

physical media games
digital media games
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition — BRL 29.50
  • XCOM 2 — BRL 12.45
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition — BRL 239.70
  • Borderlands 3 – Ultimate Edition — BRL 124.80
  • New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition — BRL 124.75
  • RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S — R$25.48
  • RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One — R$25.48
  • RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S — R$25.48
  • RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One — R$25.48
  • WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S — $16.99
  • WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition — R$ 164.85
  • WWE 2K22 Multi-Gen Digital Bundle — $49.99
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition — $129.75
  • NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition — $29.99
  • Arcade Paradise — BRL 56.21
