These five Japanese chef knives are on sale for $79

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1676480476.png
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1676480476.png
TL;DR: Through Feb. 19, you can get the five-piece Seido Japanese Master Chef’s Knife Set(Opens in a new tab) for only $79 instead of $249. That’s 67% in savings and an extra 20% off its usual sale price.

If rising restaurant prices have you choosing home cooking(Opens in a new tab) more often, make sure you have a good pair of knives to rely on. Sharp knives are safer to use(Opens in a new tab) than dull ones, and they might make preparing a meal even more fun. If you want a razor-sharp long-lasting edge to your knives, then high-carbon steel(Opens in a new tab) is the way to go, and a set of five high-carbon Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s Knives is on sale for two days more for only $79 (reg. $249). Sale ends February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

Five high-quality Japanese chef knives 

See how much nicer it is to spend time in the kitchen when your knives don’t have to struggle through every ingredient. Each knife in the Seido™ set has been sharpened to a 15-degree edge designed for a low-friction cut(Opens in a new tab). Cutting meats and soft vegetables and fruit with a knife this sharp should feel like butter, but they can also handle bigger jobs. 

This knife set includes a seven-inch cleaver which you can use to process thick cuts of meat or chop away at hefty produce. For more delicate work, pull out the 3.5-inch paring knife. The blade may be short, but it’s just as sharp as all the others.

Your go-to knives may end up being the eight-inch Chef Knife and 7.5-inch Santoku knife(Opens in a new tab). Both are versatile, all-purpose tools in the kitchen. The Santoku knife also has ridges along the side to help food slide right off(Opens in a new tab). A five-inch Santoku knife is also included for more precise chopping or for doubling up in the kitchen. Dinner for two can also be prepared by two. One of the only things these knives can’t do is make cleaning fun after dinner. 

Five new knives for your kitchen 

Cooking at home doesn’t have to be a chore. Just make sure you have the right tools for the job. Get the five-piece Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s Knife Set(Opens in a new tab) while it’s only $79 (reg. $249). Sale ends February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon needed. 

Prices subject to change. 

