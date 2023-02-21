5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGalaxy S23 Ultra: "defect" of bubbles on the screen is nothing more...

Galaxy S23 Ultra: “defect” of bubbles on the screen is nothing more than a false alarm

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy S23 Ultra:
galaxy s23 ultra defect of bubbles on the screen is.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Launched earlier this month of February, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the subject of complaints by users on Twitter and Reddit. According to Samsung’s top-of-the-line owners, some bubbles have been seen on the display, in one of the corners.

In photos and videos published on social networks, users show the screen “bubbling” and signal it appears to be a manufacturing defect. You can see an example in the post below:

“A normal phenomenon”

- Advertisement -

Despite appearing to be a problem, these bubbles were explained by Samsung, on a support page on the website of the brand’s Taiwanese branch, as a “normal phenomenon”, which does not generate impacts on the functionality or the useful life of the product. Thus, users could feel at ease and not worry while using the smartphone.

In more detail, the Korean cites that the display is composed of several components, such as tempered glass, dustproof layer and waterproof layer, among other parts. The effect would be generated through a refraction of light, which is visible depending on the angle at which you are viewing it.

According to the website SamMobilethis “bubble” was also seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and, perhaps, even on the Galaxy Note 10. In other words, it would not be unprecedented for the “phenomenon” to happen in the most recent family of tops of the line.

It is worth remembering that, according to Samsung, the pre-sale of the Galaxy S23 family surpassed the same period of the predecessor line. In addition, the Ultra model is the leading choice for consumers.

- Advertisement -

And then, you came to notice this bubble on one of your past and present Galaxy devices. Interact with us!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available from Kabum for BRL 7,999 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 8,549. To see the other 90 offers click here.

(updated Feb 21, 2023 at 7:38 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Can you put two-factor authentication on Twitter without paying? Yes, and this is the way

One of the best options that exist to protect access to the account...
Latest news

Texas challenges federal spending law over proxy voting rule

Texas filed a federal lawsuit that seeks to wipe out the $1.7 trillion fiscal...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.