Galaxy S23 Ultra: “defect” of bubbles on the screen is nothing more than a false alarm

Launched earlier this month of February, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the subject of complaints by users on Twitter and Reddit. According to Samsung’s top-of-the-line owners, some bubbles have been seen on the display, in one of the corners. In photos and videos published on social networks, users show the screen “bubbling” and signal it appears to be a manufacturing defect. You can see an example in the post below:

i have that on mine, but the qustion is that normal for using or needs to return it to samsung?@Osama11 @SaudiAndroid pic.twitter.com/sAgmttgDzT —Tex (@Pc_Gamer2030) February 16, 2023

“A normal phenomenon” - Advertisement - Despite appearing to be a problem, these bubbles were explained by Samsung, on a support page on the website of the brand’s Taiwanese branch, as a “normal phenomenon”, which does not generate impacts on the functionality or the useful life of the product. Thus, users could feel at ease and not worry while using the smartphone. In more detail, the Korean cites that the display is composed of several components, such as tempered glass, dustproof layer and waterproof layer, among other parts. The effect would be generated through a refraction of light, which is visible depending on the angle at which you are viewing it.

According to the website SamMobilethis “bubble” was also seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and, perhaps, even on the Galaxy Note 10. In other words, it would not be unprecedented for the “phenomenon” to happen in the most recent family of tops of the line. It is worth remembering that, according to Samsung, the pre-sale of the Galaxy S23 family surpassed the same period of the predecessor line. In addition, the Ultra model is the leading choice for consumers. - Advertisement - And then, you came to notice this bubble on one of your past and present Galaxy devices. Interact with us!