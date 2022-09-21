HomeTech GiantsAppleXbox Game Pass Announces Date of New Games for Console, PC, and...

Xbox Game Pass Announces Date of New Games for Console, PC, and Cloud

Xbox Game Pass Announces Date of New Games for Console, PC, and Cloud
During its participation in the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox revealed a series of news for Game Pass, including the long-awaited release of Deathloop, Bethesda’s game that was temporarily exclusive to PlayStation.

This week, Microsoft revealed the official release dates for new games across its services, including cloud, Game Pass PC, and consoles.

Deathloop (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) and Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) are now available in Xbox Game Pass catalogs.

This is followed by SpiderHeck (Console & PC), Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console & PC), and Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC & Xbox Series X|S) on September 22.

POCO F4 vs POCO F3, which model is worth buying now?

photo: reproduction

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be available on September 27, followed by Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) on September 29, closing with PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console and PC) on September 30.

A ten-hour trial of FIFA 23 via EA Play will be available from September 27th.

Microsoft has also added touch controls to nine more cloud-enabled games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members:

  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
  • Grounded – Full Release (September 27)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • road 96
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong
  • This War of Mine
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
The following titles will leave the Game Pass catalog on September 30:

  • AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play
  • Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play
  • Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

So, what do you think of the news in Game Pass?

