Xbox Game Pass Announces Date of New Games for Console, PC, and Cloud

During its participation in the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox revealed a series of news for Game Pass, including the long-awaited release of Deathloop, Bethesda’s game that was temporarily exclusive to PlayStation. This week, Microsoft revealed the official release dates for new across its services, including , Game Pass PC, and s.

Deathloop (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) and Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) are now available in Xbox Game Pass catalogs. This is followed by SpiderHeck (Console & PC), Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console & PC), and Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC & Xbox Series X|S) on September 22.

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be available on September 27, followed by Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) on September 29, closing with PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console and PC) on September 30.

A ten-hour trial of FIFA 23 via EA Play will be available from September 27th. Microsoft has also added touch controls to nine more cloud-enabled games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Grounded – Full Release (September 27)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

road 96

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

This War of Mine

Torment: Tides of Numenera

The following titles will leave the Game Pass catalog on September 30: AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

