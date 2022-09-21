HomeTech NewsFake Android 13 installer shown on TikTok is not dangerous for mobile,...

Fake Android 13 installer shown on TikTok is not dangerous for mobile, analysis reveals

android 13 was announced by Google as the new generation of the company’s operating system, bringing improvements in privacy functions and new customization options for users of the software. As with previous releases, the update began to be progressively made available by manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola.

Although the recommendation is to wait for the official update notification, some users are downloading an application called “Adrod 13” that promises to update the phone’s system to the latest version released by Google, however, when running the application, a scary message appears. of “The system has been destroyed”.

This app became popular after many TikTok content creators posted videos in which they show their phones being “destroyed” by Adrod 13. However, a thorough analysis of the 9to5Google portal revealed that it is just a harmless prank for the cell phone and its native interface. , so there is no problem installing the file.

Apparently, some user developed the application with the aim of scaring people by warning them about the possibility that their smartphone has been corrupted. Although it does not contain any malicious code, it is important to note that it is not recommended to install third-party applications that are not available on the Play Store.

How to bring Wi-Fi to the garden or any other external area in a simple way

Fake Android 13 installer. (Image: Playback).

Although this case is just a joke, there are situations where hackers develop apps with viruses to encrypt the device’s data demanding ransom in cryptocurrency for the unlocking to happen. This practice is known as ransomware and targets not only common users, but also corporate users.

Have you ever had a scare installing unknown apps on your phone? Tell us, comment!

