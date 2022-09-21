GTC 2022: NVIDIA Announces RTX 6000, Omniverse Cloud Services, and More

During its GTC 2022 conference, in addition to the new generation of consumer graphics cards, also announced news on its Enterprise arm. The highlights are the RTX 6000 GPU for workstation, Services and other news. In the first case, the RTX 6000 Generation Ada offers real-time rendering, graphics and Artificial Intelligence, aimed at designers and engineers who need to drive cutting-edge simulation-based workflows. Thus, NVIDIA hopes that artists can take storytelling to another level, through more engaging content and the creation of immersive virtual environments.

This GPU features third-generation RT Cores, which provide up to twice the throughput of its predecessor, with the ability to perform ray tracing for shading or denoising. Fourth-generation Tensor Cores deliver up to twice the speed in AI training performance. "Neural graphics are driving the next wave of innovation in computer graphics and will change the way content is created and experienced. The NVIDIA RTX 6000 is ready to usher in this new era for engineers, designers and scientists to meet the need for demanding creation, rendering, AI and content simulation workloads needed to build worlds in the metaverse." Bob Pette Vice President of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA Available in December, the RTX 6000 still offers 48GB of GDDR6 memory, up to twice the single-precision floating point throughput with CUDA cores, plus support for NVIDIA's virtual GPU (vGPU) software and of CloudXR for streaming multiple simultaneous sessions.

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Services

Omniverse Cloud is now offered as a service to customers. It arrives to serve as an industrial metaverse with a set of cloud possibilities for artists, developers and business teams to design, publish, operate and experience metaverse applications anywhere. The solution allows individuals and teams to experience in one click the ability to design and collaborate on 3D workflows, without needing to utilize any local computing power. "NVIDIA's Metaverse solutions increasingly offer facilities for artists, engineers or developers who want to create and collaborate on projects of the most diverse types. And the best: no need to have local hardware." Marcio Aguiar NVIDIA Enterprise Director for Latin America In practice, robotics experts will be able to train, simulate, test and deploy AI-enabled intelligent machines in a more accessible and scalable way. Autonomous vehicle engineers will be able to generate physically-based sensor data and simulate traffic scenarios to test different strata and climate conditions in order to implement autonomous driving more safely. Omniverse Cloud services include Nucleus Cloud – to save changes or make edits to a scene from anywhere – application streaming – to stream Omniverse reference applications – Omniverse Replicator – which generates physically accurate 3D synthetic data – , Omniverse Farm – with synthetic data rendering – NVIDIA Isaac Sim – a scalable robotic simulation application – and NVIDIA DRIVE Sim – an end-to-end simulation platform for autonomous vehicle validation.

2nd generation NVIDIA OVX

Another announcement concerns the second generation of NVIDIA OVX. It is a computing system optimized for the Digital Twins. For this, it has eight latest generation GPUs, three ConnectX-7 SmartNIC and two Intel Xeon Platinum 8362 processors, in addition to 16 TB NVMe. The new systems are designed to build 3D virtual worlds through key software applications, in addition to operating immersive Digital Twins simulations on Omniverse Enterprise. "Large-scale digital twins are redefining how nearly every industry plans, designs and builds in the physical world. NVIDIA OVX will provide the next generation of computing power needed by the most complex digital twins in factories, buildings and entire cities." Bob Pette Vice President of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA Availability of these systems will begin in early 2023 with partners such as GIGABYTE, H3C and QCT.

