Woman injured in carjacking as two men arrested after crashing into garda car

A woman was injured last night when two men stole her car in North Dublin.

The pair have been arrested after they got into the woman’s car and fled the scene at approximately 9:20pm.

The woman, in her 50s, briefly exited her vehicle to close a gate outside a premises on Eccles Street in Dublin 7 and was knocked to the ground.

She was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai from Kilmainham Garda Station on patrol saw the vehicle at Southern Cross Avenue in Inchicore, and the car reversed into an official garda vehicle when they signalled for them to stop.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

A garda spokesman said: “Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and subsequently charged by gardai at Kevin Street with offences related to the incident involving the recovery of the stolen vehicle only.

“The two men appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 4, at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

“Gardai in Mountjoy are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the hijacking incident on Eccles Street.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

