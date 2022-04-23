Latest newsIreland

Woman dies after getting into difficulty swimming off Greystones

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Greystones in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

It is understood that the woman was swimming with two others when they got into difficulty shortly after 12.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at North Beach following reports of three swimmers in trouble.

A garda spokesman said: “Three women, all aged in their 50s were taken from the water.

“One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been moved to the mortuary at Loughlinstown where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

He added: “A second female was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries. A third female was treated at the scene by emergency services.”

Via | Dublin live>
