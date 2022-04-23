Woman dies after getting into difficulty swimming off Greystones

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Greystones in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

It is understood that the woman was swimming with two others when they got into difficulty shortly after 12.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at North Beach following reports of three swimmers in trouble.

Read more: Two men in ‘serious condition’ after seven rescued from Dublin house fire

A garda spokesman said: “Three women, all aged in their 50s were taken from the water.

“One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been moved to the mortuary at Loughlinstown where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

He added: “A second female was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries. A third female was treated at the scene by emergency services.”

Read more : Brave lifeguards rescue injured swimmer at Forty Foot beach

Read more: Man, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off North Dublin beach

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter for all the latest Dublin news.