Tricks to save battery when using WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the messaging application most widely used in the world with 2 billion users. With it, users use the app on a daily basis to communicate with their loved ones and friends. However, one of the usual problems with WhatsApp is that it consumes a lot of battery due to some of its features.

WhatsApp can consume a lot of battery if we have the automatic download of files enabled or if the brightness of the screen is very high.

On average, we spend more than two hours a day using WhatsApp, even on several devices at the same time, which has a direct impact on the battery life of our mobile phone. Luckily, we have some ways to reduce the battery consumption of the application, which can allow us to chat longer without having to connect the phone to the network to charge it.

How to save battery when using WhatsApp

-Brightness of the screen: The lower the brightness of our screen, the lower the battery consumption. On OLED or AMOLED screens, pixels with darker colors and less brightness improve performance. Although, in this case, the savings will depend on the use we make of WhatsApp, the truth is that lowering the brightness allows us to significantly reduce consumption.

-Notifications: Although in this case the reduction in consumption will be even less than the previous one, the truth is that deactivating the sound and vibration of notifications, or deactivating automatic file downloads allow us to improve battery performance.

-Background: Finally, we can save battery life by disabling some of the background app features. To do this, we can access the settings of our phone and select “Applications”, then we look for the one we want to optimize and mark it. This option will make it the operating system that manages the best way to use the app in the background.

-Dark Mode: As in any application, the dark mode of WhatsApp allows us to save battery, this is because it reduces the consumption needs of the screen, reducing rendering. To activate the dark mode, we must access “Settings”, “Chats” and “Theme”. Finally, we must choose the “Dark Theme” option.

