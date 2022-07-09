With this app you can erase the background of your photos in a simple and free way

Editing photos is a skill that not everyone masters correctly, and this even with the large number of tools that we can find today on mobile devices.

However, if you pay a little attention and are interested in how to carry out certain actions such as erasing the background of your photostoday we will be talking about precisely this so that you can do it without many complications.

In fact, there are many applications that can be found on Google Play to remove and/or edit photo backgrounds, not to mention that It is usually a fairly simple action to perform..

Now, one of the apps that has the highest number of downloads and offers the best performance is Background Eraser. It is developed by InShot Inc and its main objective is to eliminate the background of your photographswhich has been possible thanks to various artificial intelligence tools available in the app.

Background Eraser and what this app offers for Android mobiles

It is capable of recognizing photos with people, animals, plants and other whites that Background Eraser will leave behind while removing unnecessary background from the photo. Even, there is the manual mode so that you can make the cuts of the objects in question yourselfwhich is going pretty well.

Now as for the main functions offered by the application, in addition to erasing the background, it has different tools to best fix the subject of the photoeither by adding a wide variety of backgrounds, filters, smoothing, shadows and even duplicating the cropped image.

All the creations will be in PNG format and then you can decide what to do with them. On the other hand, if you want to improve some aspects of the application, eliminate annoying advertising and enhance the quality of the photos, you can choose to purchase the premium version of the app.

Overall, Background Eraser turns out to be basically one of the best options to remove background from your photos on Android, so don’t waste any more time to try it, it’s free.