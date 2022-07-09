Apple, MagSafe of all colors: now the cable also has the shades of MacBook Air M2

There is a thread – but it is not red – that binds the MacBooks of the past and those of the present: we are talking about the MagSafethe cable that culminates in a magnetic adapter so loved by the public and that Apple had discarded, only to rethink it and introduce a new generation on the new MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max and MacBook Air M2 reported on its laptops. And on the occasion of the pre-order opening for the MacBook Air M2 which took place yesterday, Friday 8 July, Apple has also added three new colors for MagSafe 3 cables to its Store. [mb_related_posts1]

DIFFERENT COLORS, SAME PRICE

Before, in fact, it was possible to buy them only in one shade, the silver one. Now instead three have been added, as mentioned, thus going to also cover the two new color options of the MacBook Air M2: and then the classic Space Gray and the new ones are added Midnight (dark blue) e Galaxy (gold). You can find them all on the official Apple website, reachable by following the link in SOURCE.