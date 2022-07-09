How to transfer data from one iPad to another without complications

- Advertisement -

Transfer data from an iPad it is a basic task that you must know how to do to avoid headaches in the future, thus saving you a lot of work. At the time we talked about how to transfer your data to a new Android phone but now let’s see how you can move your personal information from one iPad to another, something really useful especially if you have bought one of the new iPad models recently released.

Transferring data between two iPads is very easy to accomplish, Apple has made sure of that.

In the guide that we will give below, we will explain what are your options to transfer data from one iPad to another. An important point is that moving information can take some time, so it is best that you have some free time to do everything without pressure. We are going to focus mainly on two procedures:

Transfer data from an iPad using Quick Star

– Place the iPads close to each other, this makes it possible for the devices to detect each other to configure the transfer of information.

[mb_related_posts1]

– A circle of waving dots will appear on the screen. You have to scan it with the iPad that will do the data transfer to confirm that it is those two tablets that are going to exchange files.

– Now you have to arrange basic things, in the new iPad you will have to enter the password of the old device. This will activate the tablet and then you will have to configure Touch ID or Face ID.

– When the new iPad asks you where you will import the data from, select “Transfer from iPad”.

– By default, all app data and settings will be sent as they were on the old tablet. Likewise, a menu will be enabled to modify each application at will. If you don’t want to do this, all you have to do is press “Continue”.

– The old iPad will start with the transfer of information, a process that can take a long time if you have many applications and content saved.

[mb_related_posts2]

– When finished, the iPad will restart. You will have to finish the setup process by accepting the terms and conditions and having Apple Wallet, Siri, Screentime, etc.

Move data with a backup

– The first step is to check that the backup is up to date on the older tablet.

– If you want to make a more recent backup, tap the “Backup Now” button.

– As in the procedure with Quick Star, put the iPads side by side and follow the same steps.

– The change comes in the data import section, where you must choose “Download from iCloud”.

– Choose the backup you want to use and confirm the information you want to import.

– When the restoration is complete, it will only be enough to follow the instructions that will be shown on the screen so that everything is ready.