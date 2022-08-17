Windows 11 version 22H2 will arrive in September with new features

The arrival of the first major feature update of Windows 11, its 22H2, is coming.

According to reports, Microsoft plans to launch on 20.

The news that will come with the next Windows 11 update

The eventual release date of this series of improvements for Windows 11 has not been officially announced by Microsoft. was reported by Windows Centeralluding to sources close to the company.

Among the coming with this update is the restoration of the ability to drag and drop items onto the taskbar, a feature that was lost in the transition from Windows 10 to the first version of Windows 11. Going down a similar path, The revamped Start menu will incorporate the ability to group applications into folders.

File Explorer will come with the answer to a long-held demand by some users of the system, the addition of tabs. Also, this app will offer better integration with OneDrive.

On an aesthetic level, in the system’s own applications, the appearance of some elements inherited from previous editions of Windows will continue to be polished, to give greater coherence to its new visual proposal.

Snap Layouts will also undergo changes, making it easier to drag windows and apply available layouts to organize apps.

The Settings app will also have some new sections, including a section for child protection. At the interface level, it will present better integration with the system’s dark mode.

The Task Manager will also improve its integration with the dark mode of Windows, but its interface will also be redesigned that will provide it with a new command bar and an efficiency mode, to limit the consumption of resources by applications.

At the accessibility level, the 22H2 update will integrate two new tools: Live Captions, which automatically generates subtitles for people with hearing problems; and Voice Access, which allows people to control their computers using voice commands.

Outside of the highlights, there are other improvements coming with this update as well. New gestures and animations for its touch interface, the presentation of “suggested actions” when copying certain kinds of data to the clipboard, among other new features, would eventually be arriving in September.

Shadow reports, as published by TheVerge, match this information. In the absence of confirmation from Microsoft, there is nothing left but to wait for news or the arrival of this Windows 11 update.