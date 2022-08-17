HomeTech NewsSony prepares a PlayStation PC launcher

Sony prepares a PlayStation PC launcher

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
sony prepara un playstation pc launcher 1 1000x600.jpg
sony prepara un playstation pc launcher 1 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

A few days ago we told you that Sony could start requiring the use of a PSN account to be able to play the adaptations of playstation exclusives for PC, and today we have come across some very interesting information that reinforce that idea. In the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, a series of references have been found that make the plans of the Japanese company very clear on this platform, and there is no doubt that Sony is going to play big.

The information is verified, that is, it is totally true and there is no error or interpretation that could have led to mistakes. Within the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered references have been found to a PlayStation PC Launcher. In addition to this, multiple references to “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” have also been found.

Today there are many launchers on PC and this forces the user to have them installed to run various games. For example, if we wanted to play The Division 2 we would have to have the Ubisoft launcher, and to play Mirror’s Edge Catalyst it is essential to have the EA Origin launcher. We won’t get rid of the Rockstar launcher either if we want to play Red Dead Redemption 2.

Sony <a class=prepares a PlayStation PC launcher" >

Photoshop’s new filter uses AI to restore old photos

Luckily the Bethesda launcher passed away, and this allowed us to take a little weight off our shoulders. Having so many launchers is a problem for what it means in terms of resources, and it is that they consume space, and they also force us to maintain different accounts with different passwords. Personally, I would prefer to be able to have everything unified around a single launcher, and I suppose that many of you will think the same, but it is clear that this cannot be.

It’s not clear how Sony could implement that PlayStation PC launcher, but I think it most likely will. in a similar way to Rockstar. By this I mean that the Japanese company will continue to distribute its games on Steam and Good Old Games, and we can buy and download them through these digital distribution platforms, but when running them it will be essential that we have the PlayStation PC launcher installed and that we have a PSN account.

There is also the possibility that Sony end up giving the option to link accounts to simplify the process. This would make life a little easier for us, there is no doubt about that. We will be attentive to the next movements of the Japanese company, but the truth is that right now things look very clear.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Windows 11 version 22H2 will arrive in September with new features

The arrival of the first major feature update of Windows 11, its version 22H2,...
Apple

Google Photos welcomes the Hide folder: Goodbye Archive

Google Photos has a little news: the folder "Archive"has been renamed to"Hide", perhaps giving...
Games

The romantic comedy Sasaki and Miyano will have a movie

Good news for fans of the work of Shō Harusono since the 12-episode series...
Tech News

How to hide the author of a message you forward on Telegram

There is no doubt that one of the best instant messaging applications currently...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.