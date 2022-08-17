Sony prepares a PlayStation PC launcher

- Advertisement -

A few days ago we told you that Sony could start requiring the use of a PSN account to be able to play the adaptations of exclusives for PC, and today we have come across some very interesting information that reinforce that idea. In the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, a series of references have been found that make the plans of the Japanese company very clear on this platform, and there is no doubt that Sony is going to play big.

The information is verified, that is, it is totally true and there is no error or interpretation that could have led to mistakes. Within the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered references have been found to a PlayStation PC . In addition to this, multiple references to “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” have also been found.

Today there are many launchers on PC and this forces the user to have them installed to run various games. For example, if we wanted to play The Division 2 we would have to have the Ubisoft launcher, and to play Mirror’s Edge Catalyst it is essential to have the EA Origin launcher. We won’t get rid of the Rockstar launcher either if we want to play Red Dead Redemption 2.



Luckily the Bethesda launcher passed away, and this allowed us to take a little weight off our shoulders. Having so many launchers is a problem for what it means in terms of resources, and it is that they consume space, and they also force us to maintain different accounts with different passwords. Personally, I would prefer to be able to have everything unified around a single launcher, and I suppose that many of you will think the same, but it is clear that this cannot be.

It’s not clear how Sony could implement that PlayStation PC launcher, but I think it most likely will. in a similar way to Rockstar. By this I mean that the Japanese company will continue to distribute its games on Steam and Good Old Games, and we can buy and download them through these digital distribution platforms, but when running them it will be essential that we have the PlayStation PC launcher installed and that we have a PSN account.

There is also the possibility that Sony end up giving the option to link accounts to simplify the process. This would make life a little easier for us, there is no doubt about that. We will be attentive to the next movements of the Japanese company, but the truth is that right now things look very clear.