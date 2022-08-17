Google Photos welcomes the Hide folder: Goodbye Archive

Photos has a little news: the ““has been renamed to”Hide“, perhaps giving a meaning more appropriate to its use within the smartphone. After all, the Archive function was precisely this, that is hide some of our shots by removing them from the roll – away from prying eyes or simply to streamline the feed of our shots.

9to5Google reports that the unprecedented name of the folder (Hide in English) is part of the update to version 6.1 for iOS. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max of the editorial team we installed the v. 6.1.465656689 but the old wording is still present. It is likely a server-side variation, or simply the change will occur gradually until it reaches all users over the next few weeks.