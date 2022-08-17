Google Photos welcomes the Hide folder: Goodbye Archive

google Photos has a little news: the folder “archive“has been renamed to”Hide“, perhaps giving a meaning more appropriate to its use within the smartphone. After all, the Archive function was precisely this, that is hide some of our shots by removing them from the roll – away from prying eyes or simply to streamline the feed of our shots.
9to5Google reports that the unprecedented name of the folder (Hide in English) is part of the update to version 6.1 for iOS. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max of the editorial team we installed the v. 6.1.465656689 but the old wording is still present. It is likely a server-side variation, or simply the change will occur gradually until it reaches all users over the next few weeks.
The Hide folder has not changed place, we always find it inside the tab Bookshelf. We remind you that the photos in the folder will continue to be visible in the albums and among the search results. In practice, they will only be hidden in the feed of all our shots.
The novelty also concerns the actions that we can perform for each photo: by swiping upwards, in fact, the Archive button has been replaced (as it was easy to guess) by Hide. And the icon also changeswhich turns from the archive into a small crossed eye.
For the moment the reports are limited to the Apple operating system, nothing yet for Android or the web version of Google Photos. A matter of time and the novelty will also concern the OS of the green robot. We remind you that from July it is possible to order photographic prints and canvas prints directly from the app. (both Android and iOS).
- Google Photos | iOS | App Store, Free