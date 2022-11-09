Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Windows 11 22H2: Moment 1 update is released with tabs in File Explorer and more

By Abraham
Windows 11 22H2: Moment 1 update is released with tabs in File Explorer and more
Microsoft released Windows 11 22H2 in September this year and now the Moment 1 update with more features has been released to more system users. It brings several functions announced by the Redmond company such as tabs in File Explorer and many other improvements.

Windows 11 File Explorer tabs. Image: Everson Bicudo/TechSmart

Tabs in File Explorer arrive as visual enhancements to the app, which can now open folders in new tabs as if they were links in the browser. You can also drag files between tabs to move them around without using the context menus. The home screen allows you to pin frequently accessed folders and files.

1667967434 251 Windows 11 22H2 Moment 1 update is released with tabs

Taskbar in Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

Jumping now to the Taskbar we now have a new design when it gets full. Windows shows a frame with 3 dots that, when clicked, displays the other programs running.

Another detail required by many was the shortcut to open the Task Manager, which can now be opened via the right-click menu on the Taskbar.

1667967435 770 Windows 11 22H2 Moment 1 update is released with tabs

Suggested actions in Windows 11. Image: Future

Finally, Windows 11 will still have suggested actions when selecting dates, phone numbers, email addresses, links, and more. With them, the system will suggest applications that can use this information to call someone, send an email, open the browser and much more. Unfortunately this feature is limited to some regions and languages ​​for now.

Windows 11 22H2 Moment 1 update is gradually being released to system users. To check if it is already available, go to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.

