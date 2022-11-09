Instagram already allows creators and professional accounts to schedule posts directly from the app.

Yes, Instagram already has a tool to schedule posts, without the need to rely on third-party apps.

How to Schedule Posts on Instagram

As reported by the Instagram team, the app now has a new feature that allows you to schedule posts. An option that will save you having to depend on third-party apps to program a content plan.

This tool will be available to businesses and creators using professional accounts, and will be used to schedule posts, Reels, and carousels.

You will see that it has the basic options to program your publications, giving the possibility of establishing a specific date and time, following a few steps:

Once you have created the publication go to “Advanced settings”

Click on “Schedule publication” to see the calendar that will allow you to choose the date

When you finish these steps, all you have to do is press “Program”

Following this dynamic, Instagram will allow you to schedule posts up to 75 days in advance, so you can plan your content strategy without problems. You will be able to see all scheduled posts in a section called “Scheduled Content”.

And of course, you can modify the schedule at any time and delete a scheduled publication or change the date. A simple and practical dynamic.

This new tool will begin to roll out globally in the coming weeks, but let’s remember that it will only be enabled for those who have a professional account.

And this is not the only news that is coming to Instagram. They have also announced an achievement system for Reels. That is, the creators will have to unlock a series of challenges to achieve these achievements. Challenges that want to encourage creators to focus even more on Reels with more creative content that encourages users to interact on Instagram.