Patch Tuesday arrives for Windows versions 7 and 8.1 with subtle improvements

The versions of Windows 7 and 8.1 received a new Patch Tuesday with updates and some improvements. The serial number of each is KB5020000 and KB5020023, respectively. Additionally, the improvements include minor tweaks to how the system works, such as Jordan’s Daylight Saving Time, which prevents the clock from turning back to 1:00. Incidentally, the display name also changed to “(UTC +03:00) Amman🇧🇷 Other improvements include resolving a DCOM authentication issue. Likewise, the question of Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Runtime not be loaded on Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) when the NPP is enabled has been resolved.

Known Issues – Windows 7 One of the problems reported in Windows 7 is the message “Failed to configure Windows updates. Reverting changes. Do not turn off the computer” when installing an update. This can happen if the user does not have an ESU MAK key activated.





Known Issues – Windows 8.1

In this case, the known issues go through an error that also happens with 7. Thus, the error "0xaac(2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" appears after installing an update. Additionally, the following message may be displayed:

An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Account reuse has been blocked by security policy.