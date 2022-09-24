Will you buy? Apple launches Watch Series 8 and SE in Brazil with prices up to R$10,199

introduced the new Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra on September 7, but the watches are only now available for purchase at the company’s official store in Europe, with the exception of the Watch Series Ultra. Check the official now.

Apple Watch Series 8

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 8, which brings new body temperature, ambient and accident detection sensors, the starting price is R$ 5,299 for the version with a 41mm aluminum case with a fluoroelastomer sports bracelet.

The 45 mm version starts at R$ 5,699. See the price difference between the GPS and cell phone versions of the models: Apple Watch Series 8 41mm with aluminum case: GPS: BRL 5,299 GPS + Cellular: BRL BRL 6,599

: Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with Aluminum Case: ​GPS: BRL 5,699 GPS + Cellular: BRL 6,999

If you want, there are versions with a stainless steel case, which cost: Apple Watch Series 8 41mm with stainless steel case: GPS + Cellular: BRL 8,999 GPS + Cellular + Milanese style bracelet: BRL 9,599

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with stainless steel case: ​GPS + Cellular: BRL 9,599 GPS + Cellular + Milanese style bracelet: BRL 10,199



Apple Watch SE

Speaking of the most affordable model, we have only two versions: GPS and Cellular with aluminum housing in two sizes: 40 and 44mm. This model brings as a differential in relation to the first generation Apple Watch SE the material of the back, which is now made of nylon compounds and the new Apple S8 processor, the same as the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, allowing it to detect accidents and call for help automatically.

Check prices: Apple Watch SE 40mm: GPS: BRL 3,399 GPS + Cellular: BRL 3,999

Apple Watch SE 44mm: GPS: BRL 3,799 GPS + Cellular: BRL 4,399

It is worth remembering that the published prices are Apple’s responsibility and it can change them at any time.

