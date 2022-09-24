Best modern console to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each

The new generation was launched at the end of 2020, and both Microsoft and Sony decided to bet on two versions of their consoles. In this we will list the best deals. If you’re not interested at the moment in going straight to the new generation, we also have offers here for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Below we list the best offers from different stores so you can choose which one suits you best. Keep in mind that due to high demand and low availability, some consoles are priced inflated, but that could change in the coming weeks.

We also have other guides with older consoles as seen above. In this list we include models like Xbox 360 and PS3, as well as several retro video games that marked generations. - Advertisement - Offers are listed in order from cheapest to most expensive. Of course, the constant price variation can end up messing up the order.

Microsoft Xbox One S

If you’re the type that prefers to buy games on physical media to grab discounts from big stores, then the Xbox One S All Digital Edition is not for you. The good news is that the price difference to the traditional Xbox One S is small, and it could be more business for many. Its hardware is exactly the same as the version without a Blu-ray player. Thus, it will have the same performance and services as Xbox Game Pass. Compared to the Xbox One X there is a huge leap in performance. This one is aimed more at those who have a Full HD TV or don’t care about playing in 4K.

Sony PlayStation Slim

Want the best option from Sony today? Then it’s the PS4 Slim you should choose. It costs about the same as the Xbox One S and offers slightly more powerful hardware, which allows you to run more games at Full HD resolution and at a more stable frame rate. However, the biggest differential of Sony’s console is in its exclusive games, unlike Microsoft that launches all PC games. With PS4 Slim you can play God of War, Uncharted, Bloodborne, The Last of Us and many others. Sony has a service similar to Xbox Game Pass, called PlayStation Now, but it is not available in Europe.

Nintendo Switch

The only Nintendo console on the list, the Nintendo Switch has big difference the possibility of being, at the same time, portable and desktop, in addition to having an exclusive library of titles. Another differential is in the joysticks, or joycons, which can be used in different ways. It also has a modified NVIDIA Tegra GPU for the Switch. Using the console on the television may result in some drop in frame rate, but not enough to disrupt gameplay. To compensate, it offers a series of titles like Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey.

Microsoft Xbox Series S

We have reached the latest generation of consoles and here we have the Xbox Series S, being the most accessible for those who want to be prepared for the future and have access to all the games that will be released in the coming years. In theory, its hardware is weaker than that of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but because it comes with a more current architecture, faster processor and memory, in addition to SSD, we will have a better performance. Android 11 begins to arrive to the Xperia 1 II in Taiwan in anticipation of a deployment in more countries It delivers a third of the graphics power of the Xbox Series X and costs an average of R$ 2 thousand less, which is a very considerable difference. If you don’t mind playing in 4K, this new console from Microsoft promises games running in Quad HD at 60 fps and even Full HD at 120 fps, something impossible with the Xbox One. It is good to remember that it has no input for Blu-ray discs.

Sony PlayStation 5

The PS5 was released in two versions: one, standard, and one without a Blu-ray disc player. Unlike Microsoft’s strategy, the new PlayStations are completely equal in terms of graphics power, and even the size of the SSD is equal. The price difference is only R$500, and for some it may not be worth getting the most expensive one. The PlayStation 5 sits between Microsoft’s two consoles in terms of power. It is 150% more powerful than the Series S and 20% weaker than the Series X, which costs the same. The PS5’s advantage is in exclusives that shouldn’t win PC versions – like the new God of War, which arrives in 2022.

Microsoft Xbox Series X