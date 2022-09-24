Happy birthday, Android! Google’s operating system turns 14 years old; see curiosities

On September 23, 2008, what would become the most used operating system in the world was born. O completes its 14th this Friday (23)and it’s essential to remember that a lot of evolution has happened in the last decade to transform the way your users interact with their cell phones, tablets, TVs and more.

Happy-birthday-Android- s-operating-system-turns-14-years-old.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The goal was to deliver an open, versatile platform that exploits the best of hardware without charging users anything. Since its first version — which came to the world through the HTC Dream — the operating system delivered a series of ideal functions to compete with the iPhoneOS that, nowadays, goes by the name “iOS”. Check out below some curiosities and a lot of history that unfolded to shape the most popular operating system in the world.

Bad first impression?

- Advertisement -

(Image: Akela NDE) If the expression “the first impression is the one that stays” were true, Android would not be one of the most popular names in the technology field today. The HTC Dream didn’t have the best reception due to its unattractive design and lack of a P2-standard headphone jack. At the time, this feature was unthinkable. The system was also not so attractive in 2008. Its first version did not support multitouch, technology popularized by Apple with the iPhone that opened doors for gesture navigation — pinch to zoom, swipe to navigate, etc. This is currently a key part of any interaction between the human and the touchscreen. - Advertisement - In any case, Android 1.0 had all the familiar Google marks. Maps, YouTube and a browser that, in the future, would be the foundation of Google Chrome are just some of the services that were and continue to be incredibly popular.

cupcakes and donuts

Android 1.5 was one of the first changes that are now known as “major updates”. Not only for marking the first time that the operating system offered a virtual keyboard (the system was initially designed for cell phones with a QWERTY keyboard), but also for introducing the classic nomenclature of desserts. - Advertisement - Since then, Android has had codenames that used to be more popular than its own version number. Android 1.5 was affectionately nicknamed “Cupcake”, but to this day, no one is quite sure why Ryan Gibson, the “inventor” of this nomenclature, chose to name a software as desserts. The logic is always the same: the names must respect the alphabetical order according to their release, therefore, the successor of Android 1.5 received the name “Donut”, followed by “Eclair” (chocolate bomb); “Froyo” (frozen yogurt); “Gingerbread” (gingerbread); “Honeycomb” (honeycomb); up to “Tiramisu”, which is Android 13.

Widgets, quick settings and customization

Before Apple was “inspired” by Windows Phone to bring widgets to iOS 14, Android users have had these elements on their phones since 2008. Android 1.5 offered the possibility to add dynamic cards to their home screen since its beginnings, and today makes room for third-party applications to offer their own options. Check out some of the models that left the factory running Android 1.5: How to improve the performance of games on an Android mobile

Although it was released by Google 14 years ago, there are some fundamental details that have never changed in Android. The first is the notifications panel, which since its beginnings in the software, is opened by swiping down from the top of the screen. Of course, there have been changes to optimize its operation, but the idea is still the same. And speaking of customization, one of the main advantages of Android has always been the possibility of giving your mobile interface your own unique touch. The end user could find options to customize the application grid on the home screen, change the background, fonts and icons — basic functions, but not yet possible on an iPhone.

Inside the simple and dynamic notifications panel, there is what we know today as “quick settings”. Enabling and disabling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile data and switching between sound and silent profiles was a big differentiator of Android, opening doors to making productivity on a mobile device a key issue. The advantages of customizing are not just for the end user. Third party manufacturers offer customized versions of Android to integrate unique design and features for their customers. One example is Samsung’s One UI, which adds specially designed functions to those who have other branded devices.

design changes

The aesthetics of the operating system evolved according to the user’s tastes. The “skeuomorphic” design principle — that is, inspired by the details of real-life elements — and the robust look of the system ended up being replaced with the release of Android 5.0 Lollipop, which in 2014 brought “Material Design”, a more friendly.

The stark leap from original design to Material Design can be compared to Apple’s iOS 7 release, which brought the first major change to the iPhone’s UI. On Android, icons became flatter, while widgets adopted more quadratic formats. In 2021, another big revolution was brought by “Material You”, which added the new dynamic theme with colors that adapt to the user’s background. Google has added this language to all of its pre-installed apps.

More popular than Windows

2017 marked the point where Android surpassed the number of Windows users. For the first time in history, Microsoft’s unbeatable PC operating system has been defeated by a mobile platform. From this moment on, it became clear that cell phones and tablets were reaching a new height of popularity.

Of course, this only refers to the global market. In the computer business, Windows dominates with 74% of market share, according to data from the StatCounter. ChromeOS, Android’s “sister” operating system, accounts for just 1.88%.

Android 13

A decade of evolution has brought us to Android 13, a version with slight improvements over Android 12, but which continue with the aim of making the user experience more and more fluid and productive. An example of a resource that follows this line is A/B System Updates, which will become mandatory for all manufacturers. How do you rate your Android experience? Comment below!

See more!