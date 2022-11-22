Will it be? God of War Ragnarok director wants his next project to be a Castlevania

God of War Ragnarok has already become one of the most acclaimed games of the year, with great chances to take home the Game of the Year award. Much of that success must be credited to director Eric Williams, who took the helm on the project. Although we still don’t know what the future of the Santa Monica Studios franchise will be, in a recent interview, Williams revealed that he would like his next project to be a Castlevania game, which is a pretty drastic change.

Castlevania is one of the most iconic franchises in the video game industry, serving to this day as an inspiration for several other games. - Advertisement - Unfortunately, like several other iconic Konami franchises, it ended up falling into “oblivion”, as it’s been a long time since the developer has released a new sequel for consoles and PCs. If it depends on Eric Williams, director of the acclaimed God of War Ragnarok, it is enough for Konami to call him to make a new Castlevania happen, since the director asked for help even from the fans to “make it happen”. You guys can make that happen, because you have the world’s audience here… I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but if someone gives me the Castlevania license, I’d love to do that.