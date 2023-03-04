Wi-Fi Calling of WindTre, Xiaomi 13 and other news among the supported ones

- Advertisement -

Other models enter the list of smartphones compatible with WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling, a feature launched in December. For those who don’t know, WiFi Calling it’s just there trade name of Voice over WiFi or VoWiFitechnology that allows you to make calls from one telephone number to another without relying on the mobile network but simply on the Wi-Fi connection, basically in VoIP.

The tariff conditions therefore they are the same as provided by your plan, for a function that comes in handy in places where there is no “connection”, such as basements or buildings with very thick walls, but there is a Wi-Fi network. You don’t need to install any applications to use Wi-Fi Calling when you need it, just update your smartphone.

- Advertisement -

Then the call is automatically routed to the network that offers the best guarantees without the customer noticing anything, as if they were under mobile network coverage. Making noise in this round is the support for Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre of the brand new – at least for Europe – Xiaomi 13, even if – curiosity – it is missing from the Xiaomi 13 Pro list.

It’s hard to believe that the company has introduced support for the Xiaomi 13 and especially the budget Xiaomi 13 Lite while leaving out the top of the range, so theand there are two options: or in the middle there is a forgetfulnessin the sense that simply due to an oversight Xiaomi 13 Pro has remained out of the list, and it can happen, or within a few hours or a few days at the most, even new, the top of the Chinese range will be among those enabled for Wi-Fi Calling.

We leave you at listwhich includes many previously unsupported smartphones.

WI-FI CALLING: THE LIST OF ENABLED SMARTPHONES

Redmi Notes 12

Redmi Notes 12 5G

Redmi Notes 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Notes 12 Pro+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Vivo V23 5G

I live Y21

I live Y33s

Vivo Y55 5G

I live Y76

[Xiaomi 13 Pro, se non manca a causa di una svista, sarà abilitato presumibilmente a breve]

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 13 Lite is available online from Amazon at 499 euros . The value for money is Good . There are 10 best models.

. The value for money is . There are 10 best models. Xiaomi 13 Pro is available online from Amazon at 1.299 euros . The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.

. The value for money is and it is the best device in this price range. Xiaomi 13 is available online from eBay at 938 euros.

- Advertisement -

(updated March 03, 2023, 1:05 pm)