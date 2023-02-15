In addition to the Galaxy S23: Samsung lists first phones eligible for One UI 5.1 update

Samsung confirmed this Wednesday (15) that the new version of its user interface based on Android 13, One UI 5.1, will be made available worldwide and will initially arrive for a selected list of cell phones. Some models started updating with the latest software earlier this week. It is worth remembering that it introduced One UI 5.1 with the launch of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but guarantees that older smartphones will also be updated. See all confirmed models so far: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The list revealed by the South Korean giant only confirms which will be the first devices eligible for the new update, so it is possible that several other phones will receive the One UI 5.1 news. For example, the company does not mention the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which received One UI 5.0 in 2022.

- Advertisement - This is the first time that Samsung officially talks about the availability of One UI 5.1. Users discovered that the new software version would not be limited to the brand’s new top-of-the-line cell phones due to telecommunication operators, who usually list upcoming updates for contract models on their websites. One UI 5.1 brings improvements in the integration of dynamic widgets with third-party applications, more fluidity when connecting to the PC, facilities for capturing images with Expert RAW and several other small optimizations for Galaxy devices. Is your cell phone on the list released by Samsung? Comment!

