google unveils a new pixel tablet screenshot… via keep

What you see just below is most likely a new screenshot from Google’s Pixel Tablet: the developers of Google itself shared it in a rather atypical context – illustrating a new widget of the note taking app Keep.

It could be any Android tablet, of course, but the presence of some graphic elements clearly typical of the Pixel Launcher (At A Glance widget, search bar in the dock, six icons in the dock, even the avian-themed wallpaper, as seen in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro) suggest the much anticipated Mountain View product. Naturally there are no other technical advances other than those seen in the image.

In itself, the novelty of Keep is quite interesting: it is called a single note widget, and it basically allows you to add a specific note to your homescreen. Very convenient for example to tick off the various items on the shopping list without having to open the app.

Among other things, the widget supports the dynamic theme of Material You and notes made in collaboration between multiple users. The update deployment has already begun and should take a few weeks to complete. The correct version of the app (naturally for Android) should be 5.23.082.01.90, even if, as often happens, server-side activation may also be required.

Pixel Tablet has been rumored for a very long time now; apparently Google has been putting it off several times already to make sure everything was at the desired/desirable level of quality. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in the long gestation. But we should be there by now: the most reliable sources point to a presentation during this year’s I/O conference, which is now quite close – usually held around the month of May.