Play Store indicates if an app is malfunctioning. News for reviews

- Advertisement -

Google intends to improve the user experience of its apps from the beginning, that is right from the purchase and download stage. For this reason, the use of a notice that appears under the name of the app that we intend to download from the Play Store is increasingly spreading. warns us of any malfunctions of the app itself experienced by other users using hardware similar to ours.

This is a feature that Google has been implementing for some time, but lately it seems to have spread quite quickly. Evidently the Mountain View company had initially limited it to a small number of users to test its operation. The note notifies the user that other people who have downloaded that particular application have experienced problems such as crashes or temporary freezes *. Downloading is not in itself dangerous, you are simply warned of a possible functioning that does not live up to your expectations.

Recent data from similar devices shows that this app may stop working on your device.

It is not said that the same problems occur with the same hardware and downloaded app: Google simply wants to warn that there may be a possibility, nothing else. And the notice is not addressed only to the end user, but also – and perhaps above all – to the developer thus incentivized to solve the problems in a reasonable time.

- Advertisement -

* Google has also been working since last year on a prompt to show after a crash to remind the user to update apps. REVIEWS BY DEVICE TYPE

There is another little novelty coming to the Play Store, namely the possibility of write a review explicitly indicating the type of device to which it refers. Until now, the indication of the device used for the app to be reviewed could only take place from a mobile phone, now even from desktops categories begin to appear Smartphone, Tablet, Clock and Chromebook. Additional information that could be useful for those wishing to download the app.