Redmi 10C vs Galaxy A03: most complete basic cell phone is the...? | Comparative

The Redmi 10C and galaxy A03 are considered two entry-level smartphones, which go beyond the basic features, with the difference that they do not disappoint in games and have other positive points within the segment.

When placing the Chinese and Korean devices side by side, is the best option for the consumer Xiaomi or Samsung? Let’s find out the answer here, in the TechSmart comparative.

Comparison Index
  • design
  • Multimedia and Resources
  • Performance
  • Drums
  • Camera
  • Price
  • Conclusion
Design and connectivity

Redmi 10C

Starting with the design with two similar looks on the front, thanks to the teardrop notch, but very different on the back, as each manufacturer has chosen a path for the cover of their devices.

Xiaomi preferred to use a black block divided into two parts: one to house the cameras and another that contains the brand’s logo and the fingerprint reader. On the other hand, Samsung kept a more square module. The Chinese used a transversal texture, while the Korean preferred to apply lines that cross. Solutions to make the footprint less slippery.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Anyway, we have all plastic construction on these two, plus there isn’t any protection against liquids and dust. The Galaxy also gave up having a physical biometric sensor. At least, it is the smallest in height and width, against a thinner and lighter body of the Redmi.

Both the 10C and A03 support storage expansion, with a dedicated microSD card slot. In connectivity, the duo has compatibility with Wi-Fi AC and Bluetooth 5.0, but no NFC. Redmi still comes with a USB-C port, more advanced than the rival’s micro USB.

With more differentials in relation to the competitor, Xiaomi opens the scoring in the duel.

best construction

None

more modern look
Redmi 10C

Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?

Both

Best notch solution

None

Best biometrics solution

Redmi 10C

Best Endurance Certification?

None

Which is more compact and lighter?

Both

Do you have NFC?

None

5GHz WiFi support

Both

Has USB-C port

Redmi 10C

  • TAGS
Multimedia and Resources

Screen

complete-basic-cell-phone.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Redmi 10C

As we talk about two basics here, we have LCD-only screens that don’t go beyond HD+ resolution. One consequence ends up being the brightness level far from ideal, which hinders use on sunny days. Color calibration is also far below other more advanced materials. Even so, the Galaxy manages to do better than the Redmi on these two points.

At least, Xiaomi’s model has a slightly larger panel and fewer edges than Samsung’s. But their refresh rate does not exceed 60 Hz, which limits the fluidity of the system’s animations.

The 10C scores for its larger size and better frontal use. And the A03 stands out for offering more brightness and better colors.

best screen technology

None

best screen brightness

Galaxy A03

more accurate colors

Galaxy A03

best screen resolution

None

bigger screen

Redmi 10C

Best screen/body ratio

Redmi 10C

High Hz screen?

None

Overall screen quality

None

Sound


In the sound part, we find only one mono speaker in each of them. In other words, the audio ends up without offering the ideal immersion to the user, when listening to music or watching videos.

In terms of quality, the two distort quite a lot at maximum volume and don’t offer a good balance between frequencies. The power of the A03 is a little above, which ties this issue.

Either way, you’ll have a physical headphone jack on both, but without the accessory in the box.

With a more powerful sound, the Galaxy notes the point in this regard.

Sound is stereo?

None

Do you have P2 input?

Both

Greater frequency balance

None

sound power

Galaxy A03

Do headphones come in the box?

None

System


Both Chinese and Korean still come with native Android 11, but both have version 12 of the “little robot” guaranteed. However, the trend is that you have more monthly updates on Galaxy than on Redmi.

They don’t deliver the smoothest experience you’ll find on the market, and the lack of a higher panel rate limits that quite a bit. The two also do not support 5G, which leaves the mobile network restricted to the fourth generation only.

In features, even with a leaner MIUI, the 10C comes with Game Turbo, to bring the games together on a single screen. Something similar to Samsung’s Game Launcher, which inserted the functions of more expensive models into its basics, such as the Edge Screen shortcuts.

Overall, we found a more complete experience in One UI. So the A03 scores this time.

Well-updated system?

None

Will the system be updated in the future?

Both

Which system or customization has more and better features?

Galaxy A03

Missing connections? left?

None

More fluid software

None
Performance

Redmi 10C

Samsung Galaxy A03

The Redmi 10C comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 platform, against the Unisoc T606 present in the Galaxy A03. Considering they both have 4 Giga of RAM, which one delivers the best performance? By our tests, the winner was the Korean, with a lead of 27 seconds over the Chinese.

In the benchmarks, the scenario changes, and we have the Qualcomm chip above the one created by Unisoc, both in Geekbench and AnTuTu. In games, these two do not disappoint and manage to run games above average for the category. This means that you will still be able to play at medium quality with some filters enabled.

For better performance in multitasking, we have a point for Samsung.

Who does better in the opening test?

Galaxy A03

Who wins in the most demanding games?

Both

Who has the best benchmark numbers?

Redmi 10C

What is the most up-to-date processor?

Redmi 10C

Which has better RAM/processor balance?

Galaxy A03

Which has more storage?

None
Drums

Redmi 10C

Samsung Galaxy A03

Manufacturers didn’t dare and went with the traditional 5,000 mAh battery capacity. Even so, they last for more than a full day of unplugged use, with a Galaxy advantage of almost 50 minutes.

The loading indicated for a different situation. With Xiaomi’s 18W adapter, the Redmi is able to take half an hour less than the A03. This makes him reach 100% in less than three hours, something the Korean doesn’t do.

Greater autonomy against faster recharge. One point for each.

Which one has more battery?

None

Which recharges faster?

Redmi 10C

Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test?

Galaxy A03

Do you have wireless charging?

None
Camera

On both sides we find a dual set of rear cameras. Redmi’s main 50 MP may have a more advanced sensor than the Galaxy’s 48 MP, but in practice we see the opposite. Samsung’s software extracts more from the sensor than Xiaomi’s, with better HDR and superior sharpness both day and night.

The modules do not have an ultrawide or macro lens. The option of the manufacturers was for the depth sensor as a secondary. But even so, the A03 hits the blur better, registering a good effect and without many errors, as found in the photos of the 10C.

In other words, it’s point for Samsung.

Best rear camera set

Galaxy A03

best night photos

Galaxy A03

most versatile set

None

best ultrawide

None

best telephoto

None

best macro

None

better depth

Galaxy A03

Photos taken with Redmi 10C

The camcorder of these devices does not go beyond Full HD resolution at 30 fps. The quality is not the best in the videos here. Good to reinforce that they don’t have any stabilization system to deal with shakes. Stereo audio capture suffers from being muffled, while the focus is more agile on Chinese.

In the tiebreaker, Xiaomi scores this time.

Do you have optical stabilization?

None

Do you have electronic stabilization?

None

more agile focus

Redmi 10C

Do you record in 4K at 30fps?

None

Better audio capture

None

best video quality

None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A03

Their front camera is restricted to a resolution of 5 MP and suffers from the same issues. The daytime selfies are decent, but the nighttime ones end up with a lot of grain. The duo’s portrait mode is also far from perfect. At the very least, they support Full HD head-on recording.

With no advantage on either side, we have a tie.

Best front camera set

None

Front camera records in 4K?

None

best selfie

None
Price

These devices arrived in Europe officially. The Redmi 10C was launched at a suggested price in the range of BRL 1,600, more expensive than the BRL 1,300 initially charged for the Galaxy A03. In the current market scenario, the Korean is still cheaper and costs around R$ 800, less than the R$ 1,000 for the Chinese model.

Thus, Samsung closes the duel with the last point.

Which one had the best launch price?

Galaxy A03

Which is currently the best value for money?

Galaxy A03
Conclusion

The duel between the basics had the Korean as the winner. Still, Redmi has its good points. It offers the most modern design with a biometric reader, the largest screen with fewer borders and the videos with a more agile focus. In addition, it ties in selfies against the rival.

The Galaxy, on the other hand, has the brightest panel and best colors, the most powerful sound, the system with the best overall experience, the fastest performance and the longest battery life, despite taking longer to recharge. In addition, its rear camera set achieves superior results. To top it off, it is the A03 that provides the best cost-benefit ratio in the current Europeian market.

RESULT

Redmi 10C: 5 POINTS

  • More modern and secure design
  • Larger screen with fewer borders
  • Battery with shorter recharge time
  • Videos with more agile focus
  • Front camera with decent daytime selfies

Samsung Galaxy A03: 8 SPOTS

  • Brighter screen and better colors
  • more powerful sound
  • System with greater longevity and better experience
  • faster performance
  • Longer battery life
  • Rear cameras with superior software and better portrait mode
  • Front camera with decent daytime selfies
  • Lowest price in the current Europeian market

So, of these two, which one would you take home? Comment with us!

  • Redmi 10C is available on Amazon for BRL 1,030. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A03 is available at Extra for BRL 809. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is one of the best models in this price range.
(Updated September 11, 2022 at 7:26 pm)

