Xataka’s 16 reviews in May: Steam Deck, the great Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner and all the reviews with their notes

Design9.75

9.3 Design9 Sound quality9.5 noise cancellation9.75 Ergonomics9.25 user experience9.25 Autonomy9.5 In favor Its ergonomics is very well resolved, so we can use them for long sessions without fatigue.

They have the best active noise cancellation we’ve tested so far

They pick up our voice accurately during calls even in windy conditions

They offer us an autonomy of authentic record Against Their price places them out of the reach of some users who, due to their benefits, will undoubtedly fit them.

Their sound quality has improved perceptibly, but they don’t outperform their competitors as they do thanks to their noise cancellation or autonomy. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Honor Magic4 Pro -8.9

Quality of are so good that the company will not have it easy on its next renewal. improve ergonomics,the microphone system works outstandingly and they have record autonomy.

Honor is back at the high end, and it does so with its Honor Magic4 Pro. A high-end beastwith Google services and updated to Android 12. The curved screen and autonomy are two of its weak points, but both in performance and in camera it is a real beast.

8.9 Design

9

Screen

9.25

Performance

9.25

Camera

9

Software

8

Autonomy

9

In favor Technical sheet at the height of any high range

Fast charging of the highest level both wired and wireless

Triple camera with many possibilities Against Somewhat short autonomy for such an ambitious terminal

Irregular adaptive refresh rate

The curved screen is time to go down in history

HP Omen 15 -8.6

The HP Omen 15 is a laptop that integrates the RTX 3060, a fairly solvent cooling system, and an excellent keyboard. A very interesting team for the most demanding, powered by AMD Ryzen 7.

8.6 Design

8.25

Screen

8.5

Performance

9.25

Keyboard/Touchpad

9.5

Software

8.75

Autonomy

7.25

In favor RTX 3060 on a good team

excellent keyboard

Very efficient cooling Against Without biometric identification system

Very loud at maximum performance

Improvable finish

Sony LinkBuds S-8.4

The most comfortable headphones we’ve ever tried They are the Sony LinkBuds S. They have level noise cancellation, enough battery for the whole day and the only sin of not having wireless charging. Spectacular alternative below 200 euros.

8.4 Design

8.75

Sound quality

7.75

Noise Cancellation

8.25

Ergonomics

9

user experience

8.5

Autonomy

8

In favor They are one of the most comfortable headphones we have tried.

Noise cancellation works quite well.

Enough battery to not worry during the day. Against They do not have wireless charging.

The sound, although it is good, sins in the most extreme frequencies.

Huawei Nova 9 SE -7.4

Bad times for Huawei. The Nova 9 SE arrives without Google services, without 5G and without enough differentiation in hardware to be an alternative to recommend.

7.4 Design

8.75

Screen

8.5

Performance

7.25

Camera

6.5

Software

5

Autonomy

8.25

In favor Very visually appealing design

Fantastic fast charging

Very small screen frames Against Without Google services (or valid alternatives for now)

Without 5G and with fair performance

Mediocre camera for a Huawei terminal

Realme Pad Mini-7.4

An economic tablet that arrives in the range of 160 euros. The Realme Pad Mini leaves a bittersweet taste in the mouth, since although it stands out for its battery life and design, it has a fairly fair performance and a screen with very low resolution.

7.4 Design

8.75

Screen

6.5

Performance

6

Software

7.5

Autonomy

8.25

In favor Battery duration

Attractive and robust design Against fair power

Low resolution screen

Software not optimized for tablet use

Netatmo carbon monoxide detector

One of the most curious analyzes we have done this month. The Netatmo carbon monoxide detector does exactly what you think: measures carbon monoxide levels sending alerts when levels considered harmful to humans are reached.

Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is a hybrid proposal that brings us closer to a PC experience on a portable console. The key here is its OS, Arch-based SteamOS 3.0. This console has more than worthy performanceand a value for money that make it one of the most interesting laptops of the moment.

Samsung SmartMonitor M8

This Samsung monitor is very special. It processes content in HDR10 +, has 4K resolution and has a Tizen interface that is practically identical to the one found on the brand’s televisions. Their frames are quite thinhas a good response time and is a fairly balanced alternative below 800 euros.

Huawei Mate Xs 2

We already have the first impressions of the Huawei Mate XS 2. It is a foldable that will have a hard time conquering the market, since it arrives without Google services and without 5G, but at the price of a foldable to use. Design has been refined and it is still a spectacular mobile in concept, although the 2,000 euros it costs do not play in its favor.

Samsung S95BA OLED

We also have the first impressions on the Samsung S95BA OLED, a television with QD-OLED technology, 4K resolution

Ikea Vapeby

The Ikea Vappeby is a most curious speaker lamp. It is designed for outdoors, so that we can take it with us camping or any kind of adventure. It connects via Bluetooth and has up to 11 hours of autonomy.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S is the “Redmi” of robot vacuum cleaners. Cheap, with an intelligent navigation system, moderate noise and a somewhat crude but useful app. A winning recommendation in value for money.

Sonos Ray

This sound bar is as ambitious as it is complete. It has 4 digital amplifiers, 2 midwoofers and 2 tweeters. Its sound quality and fidelity are outstanding and, although we miss more connections, the Sonos Ray is one of the best alternatives at its price.