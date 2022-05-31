Xataka’s 16 reviews in May: Steam Deck, the great Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner and all the reviews with their notes

The month of May ends, in which the rhythm of launches has not stopped. This has been a peculiar month, in which we have analyzed carbon monoxide detectors, speaker-lamps and we have even compared all the high-end ones on the market to see which one has the best camera. These are all our analyzes published in the month of May.
great photographic comparison
It is not an analysis to use, but the star analysis of this month has been our great photographic comparison between the best mobiles so far in 2022. We have concluded what is the mobile with the best camera of the yearan extensive and quite complete reading so that you have a reference on the photographic performance of the best mobiles.
Sony A95K MASTER Series-9.6
The first time that We give a 10 in quality as it has impeccable calibration, outstanding general quality and a sound that allows us to enjoy all the content without the need for external hardware. A high-priced device, but fully justified.
9.6
9.3
In favor
- Its ergonomics is very well resolved, so we can use them for long sessions without fatigue.
- They have the best active noise cancellation we’ve tested so far
- They pick up our voice accurately during calls even in windy conditions
- They offer us an autonomy of authentic record
Against
- Their price places them out of the reach of some users who, due to their benefits, will undoubtedly fit them.
- Their sound quality has improved perceptibly, but they don’t outperform their competitors as they do thanks to their noise cancellation or autonomy.
Honor Magic4 Pro -8.9
Honor is back at the high end, and it does so with its Honor Magic4 Pro. A high-end beastwith Google services and updated to Android 12. The curved screen and autonomy are two of its weak points, but both in performance and in camera it is a real beast.
8.9
Design
9
Screen
9.25
Performance
9.25
Camera
9
Software
8
Autonomy
9
In favor
- Technical sheet at the height of any high range
- Fast charging of the highest level both wired and wireless
- Triple camera with many possibilities
Against
- Somewhat short autonomy for such an ambitious terminal
- Irregular adaptive refresh rate
- The curved screen is time to go down in history
HP Omen 15 -8.6
The HP Omen 15 is a laptop that integrates the RTX 3060, a fairly solvent cooling system, and an excellent keyboard. A very interesting team for the most demanding, powered by AMD Ryzen 7.
8.6
Design
8.25
Screen
8.5
Performance
9.25
Keyboard/Touchpad
9.5
Software
8.75
Autonomy
7.25
In favor
- RTX 3060 on a good team
- excellent keyboard
- Very efficient cooling
Against
- Without biometric identification system
- Very loud at maximum performance
- Improvable finish
Sony LinkBuds S-8.4
The most comfortable headphones we’ve ever tried They are the Sony LinkBuds S. They have level noise cancellation, enough battery for the whole day and the only sin of not having wireless charging. Spectacular alternative below 200 euros.
8.4
Design
8.75
Sound quality
7.75
Noise Cancellation
8.25
Ergonomics
9
user experience
8.5
Autonomy
8
In favor
- They are one of the most comfortable headphones we have tried.
- Noise cancellation works quite well.
- Enough battery to not worry during the day.
Against
- They do not have wireless charging.
- The sound, although it is good, sins in the most extreme frequencies.
Huawei Nova 9 SE -7.4
Bad times for Huawei. The Nova 9 SE arrives without Google services, without 5G and without enough differentiation in hardware to be an alternative to recommend.
7.4
Design
8.75
Screen
8.5
Performance
7.25
Camera
6.5
Software
5
Autonomy
8.25
In favor
- Very visually appealing design
- Fantastic fast charging
- Very small screen frames
Against
- Without Google services (or valid alternatives for now)
- Without 5G and with fair performance
- Mediocre camera for a Huawei terminal
Realme Pad Mini-7.4
An economic tablet that arrives in the range of 160 euros. The Realme Pad Mini leaves a bittersweet taste in the mouth, since although it stands out for its battery life and design, it has a fairly fair performance and a screen with very low resolution.
7.4
Design
8.75
Screen
6.5
Performance
6
Software
7.5
Autonomy
8.25
In favor
- Battery duration
- Attractive and robust design
Against
- fair power
- Low resolution screen
- Software not optimized for tablet use
Netatmo carbon monoxide detector
One of the most curious analyzes we have done this month. The Netatmo carbon monoxide detector does exactly what you think: measures carbon monoxide levels sending alerts when levels considered harmful to humans are reached.
Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a hybrid proposal that brings us closer to a PC experience on a portable console. The key here is its OS, Arch-based SteamOS 3.0. This console has more than worthy performanceand a value for money that make it one of the most interesting laptops of the moment.
Samsung SmartMonitor M8
This Samsung monitor is very special. It processes content in HDR10 +, has 4K resolution and has a Tizen interface that is practically identical to the one found on the brand’s televisions. Their frames are quite thinhas a good response time and is a fairly balanced alternative below 800 euros.
Huawei Mate Xs 2
We already have the first impressions of the Huawei Mate XS 2. It is a foldable that will have a hard time conquering the market, since it arrives without Google services and without 5G, but at the price of a foldable to use. Design has been refined and it is still a spectacular mobile in concept, although the 2,000 euros it costs do not play in its favor.
Samsung S95BA OLED
We also have the first impressions on the Samsung S95BA OLED, a television with QD-OLED technology, 4K resolution
Ikea Vapeby
The Ikea Vappeby is a most curious speaker lamp. It is designed for outdoors, so that we can take it with us camping or any kind of adventure. It connects via Bluetooth and has up to 11 hours of autonomy.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S is the “Redmi” of robot vacuum cleaners. Cheap, with an intelligent navigation system, moderate noise and a somewhat crude but useful app. A winning recommendation in value for money.
Sonos Ray
This sound bar is as ambitious as it is complete. It has 4 digital amplifiers, 2 midwoofers and 2 tweeters. Its sound quality and fidelity are outstanding and, although we miss more connections, the Sonos Ray is one of the best alternatives at its price.