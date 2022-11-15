When is the summary of the year 2022 released on Spotify

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated moments by Internet users every year is the Spotify release of “Year in Review” (also known in English as “Spotify Wrapped”). The music streaming platform allows each of its more than 300 million users to see an analysis of how their musical habits have been in the last 12 months.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is about to be released

Each year it does so in a different way and provides access to different infographics and graphs that allow you to know, for example, which songs you have listened to the most, which artists have been the ones you have listened to the most, how much time you have spent listening to music on platform, which podcast have been the most listened to…

All the information is presented in a visually very attractive way and in a format that allows it to be easily shared on social networks. For days, and until the end of the year, Instagram Stories, Twitter posts… are filled with users sharing their summary of the year on Spotify.

This year 2022 Spotify has not yet announced a confirmed date of when it will launch “Spotify Wrapped” for each user, but it is already starting to warm up. In fact, in his Spotify Wrapped Page, from where the data is accessed, there is already an announcement indicating that “it is coming”. It should not be long, but in the meantime, Spotify redirects the user to the data of 2021, so that he remembers how he listened to the platform a year ago.

If you can’t wait for the 2022 data, it may be a way to satisfy your curiosity. You can also see these interesting web pages where you can obtain data about your Spotify account, such as knowing the most listened to artists and songs so far this year or making graphs with your Spotify usage data.

As soon as “Spotify Wrapped” for 2022 is available, we will update this information.

In this video, we also told you how to see the Spotify Summary of the Year in previous years: