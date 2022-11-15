Kingston FURY launches new SSD with heatsink and PS5 support

The company’s gaming division, Kingston FURY introduced a new gaming SSD with an optional heat sink. The Renegade with Heatsink stands out as a second generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive that comes ready for PlayStation 5 and gaming applications. The product expands the line of the same name and comes to unite speed and temperature control. Performance at high capacities comes from the Gen 4×4 controller. PCIe 4.0 bandwidth allows speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and 7,000 MB/s read and write, respectively, plus up to 1,000,000 IOPS.

The Kingston FURY Renegade SSD has two options for consumers. One is the option with a discrete graphene aluminum heatsink. The other – Renegade with Heatsink – has an additional layer of thermal dispersion. “The design of the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD pushes the limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to provide high-performance storage that won’t limit the latest CPUs and GPUs. With the arrival of the optional heatsink model, users can reach ever higher standards of gaming platforms with speed and thermal stability.” Keith Schimmenti Kingston SSD Business Manager The product is not only compatible with PS5, but is also designed for use in desktop and notebook workloads. However, it was not designed for server environments.

