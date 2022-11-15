Creality 3D Releases Annual Ender-5 S1 Flagship to Reshape Desktop 3D Printing Experience

Creality 3D’s latest flagship FDM 3D printer, Ender-5 S1, has a print speed of up to 250mm/s and supports 300°C high-temperature printing, unleashing endless creativity and powerful productivity for 3D printing enthusiasts and small and micro businesses.

Creality 3D, a leading global 3D printer brand, today launched the latest Ender-5 S1 flagship 3D printer, priced at $559. The Ender series has been widely praised by the 3D printing community since its launch in 2017 and has become the industry benchmark for consumer 3D printers. The Ender-5 S1, equipped with the newly upgraded drive system, can achieve up to 2000mm/s² acceleration and 250mm/s print speed. It is a star product that integrates the culmination of this series.

Ao Danjun, Founder and CEO of Creality 3D, said:

As a user-centric company, Creality 3D is committed to providing 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals around the world with technologically advanced, stable in performance and cost-effective 3D printers. The latest flagship in our popular Ender series, the Ender-5 S1 is poised to become the market leader in desktop 3D printing, turning users’ dreams into reality.

Great speed and extraordinary strength

The Ender-5 S1 inherits the well-received design of the previous Ender-5 series. It adopts all-metal stable box frame and classic Cartesian structure. Users can complete the assembly in just 10 minutes. 12mm thick double optical axis, double profile bracket and double cantilever bracket at the bottom of the hot bed further enhance the structural stability of the machine and significantly improve the printing success rate of complex jobs . In addition, the X/Y/Z axes are driven by high-precision independent stepper motors, providing professional-grade stability while ensuring high speed and bringing users great productivity.



Test results from the Creality 3D lab show that it only takes 35 minutes to print the “ship” at a maximum speed of 250mm/s, which is 67% shorter than printing at a speed of 50mm/s. The reliability of the Ender-5 S1 is also worth mentioning. Data shows that the Ender-5 S1 has a 100% print success rate for 1,000 hours at 0.2mm layer height and a high speed of 250mm/s, making it a cost-effective option for personal studios, 3D printing workshops and other small and micro businesses.

300°C high temperature unlocks more creativity

The Ender-5 S1 is equipped with an all-metal “Genie” near-end twin-gear extruder independently developed by Chuangxiang 3D. It is the first model in the Ender-5 series with high temperature printing performance. “Genie” has a reduction ratio of 1:3.5, an extrusion force of 80N, smoother feeding and retracting, and excellent performance in printing flexible consumables such as TPU.

When feeding, the consumables first pass through the titanium alloy throat with low thermal conductivity, which can effectively prevent the premature deformation of the consumables. With corrugated heat dissipation block and silent axial fan, heat dissipation is more powerful. The hot end of the Ender-5 S1 has been upgraded to a large 50mm³ molten bath nozzle, with a large 4000mm³ heating block, ensuring consumables are completely melted during printing at high speed and the silk is smooth. Creality 3D lab tests show that the Ender-5 S1 can achieve 1000 hours of printing without jamming.



In addition to conventional consumables such as TPU, the Ender-5 S1 is also compatible with a variety of high-temperature resistant engineering plastic consumables including ABS, PC, ASA, and HIPS, allowing users to print items with different characteristics. For users looking for a better high-temperature printing experience, Creality 3D provides an optional acrylic cover to keep the cavity heat at a constant temperature for printing. In addition, high-end HP-ULTRA PLA and ABS consumables jointly developed by Creality 3D and BASF Forward AM have passed the test on Ender-5 S1 and are available for users to purchase separately.

In addition to the improved “Genie” extruder, the Ender-5 S1 is also equipped with cooling “black technology”. The 5015 large fan uses the innovative double symmetrical “horns” air ducts on both sides of the nozzle to add strong wind and blow the model directly. The high-temperature material in the nozzle cures and bonds instantly, preventing the model from warping from overheating or loose collapse. This structure can not only significantly improve the quality of the cantilever and bridge structure, but also improve the overall details of the model. During the printing process, the PC spring steel magnetic printing platform provides strong adhesion, and the user can easily remove the model by slightly bending it after printing.

Easy to use user interface auto leveling

Leveling is critical to a successful print. The Ender-5 S1 is equipped with Creality 3D 16-point CR Touch auto leveling, and users can easily get a “master level” calibration experience. To print the perfect first layer, users can first perform Z-axis offset to 0.01mm accuracy and five-point auxiliary leveling before starting CR Touch auto-leveling.

The above operations can be completed through the 4.3-inch full-view touch screen. The touch screen is responsive, the tabbed user interface is concise and intuitive, and operation is smooth. It also supports PID temperature adjustment function, providing precise temperature control for professional users.

Optimized design to ensure safety

The Ender-5 S1 is the first model in the Ender series to use an aviation plug, which is securely connected and can achieve safe and stable power and data transmission. The 350W power supply is built into the base of the printer, providing a safer using experience. In addition, the cable of the machine is wrapped with a nylon cable sleeve, which is not only clean and beautiful, but also safer.

Practical accessories rich in print

In addition to the two printing methods of inserting the SD card and connecting to the computer via USB, users can also purchase the Creality 3D Wi-Fi Box + Camera Kit separately to realize remote control of the camera. machine and time lapse shot. Users can easily control the printer using the Creality Cloud app on their mobile phones.

Price, dates and link

The Ender-5 S1 will be available on November 3 at 10 am EDT on the official Creality store for $559. The first 100 buyers will enjoy an advance price of $469 and the first 50 will receive a complimentary 1kg roll of random color Creality CR series filament. Additional product information, including images, can be found here.