HomeMobileAndroidWhatsApp works on the implementation of avatars for use in video calls

WhatsApp works on the implementation of avatars for use in video calls

MobileAndroidiphoneTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
avatar whatsapp.jpg
avatar whatsapp.jpg
- Advertisement -

This year we have been able to see how Meta has deployed its avatars through Facebook and Instagram, offering its own alternative to Apple and Snap Memojis and Bitmojis, respectively, among other similar options available.

According to a report that indicates novelties introduced in the beta version of WhatsApp, this function will eventually be extended to this messaging application, allowing them to be used in video calls as a replacement for what the camera captures, as Facetime already allows in certain iPhone models.

[mb_related_posts1]

An avatar as an alternative to the camera, what WhatsApp prepares

There are times when it is not comfortable to use the camera during a video call. The simple option in these cases is to simply opt to deactivate it, but in the case of WhatsApp, a new alternative could soon be available for these cases.

Live Music Radar, to know the live music that is near our house

A recently published WaBetaInfo report indicates that WhatsApp developers are working on implementing an option to use an avatar during a video call to replace the video captured by the camera.

Although the report that reveals this novelty, identified in version 2.22.15.5 beta for Android, does not share images of what these avatars would look like, it can be presumed that they will be like those already known on Facebook and Instagram, given the familiarity between both apps . However, to demonstrate the existence of this function, the report shows a screenshot showing a button during a video call that indicates “Switch to avatar” (toggle through an avatar).

avatar whatsapp

[mb_related_posts2]

Capture: WaBetaInfo

The name change from Facebook’s parent company to Meta is a statement of the turn the company has taken towards prioritizing the metaverse they seek to build.

Based on what is currently known about this proposal, the avatars that can already be used on Facebook and Instagram and soon also on WhatsApp, could be extrapolated to this virtual world in which, precisely, the presence of its participants materializes through an avatar.

Conveniently for Meta, little by little they begin to introduce us to the experiences in which they work, offering in the process a solution for a daily inconvenience at this point: the displeasure with the use of the camera in certain instances.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Computing

Make the most of your iPad: this is how you can use Amazon e-books

One of the best stores that exist to buy e-books With which to...
Apple

iPad and HomeKit hub: Apple clarifies what will change with iPadOS 16

A few days ago, close to the presentation of iPadOS 16 during WWDC 2022,...
Hardware

Huawei presents the MateView SE, its 75 Hz monitor for less than 200 euros

Huawei unveiled many products during its June 29 conference and among them is the...
Europe

EU member states strike late-night deal on climate laws

European Union member states reached a deal in the early hours of the morning...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.