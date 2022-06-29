Where is Android Auto on mobile? Put your settings by hand with this trick

Formerly appeared on the as one more application to which you could access from the app drawer, but everything began to get complicated since it was unfolded in the Android Auto app for phones and its subsequent disappearance. Android Auto is then a part of the system, and finding its settings are really hidden.

Forget the games of finding hidden objects, it will be difficult for you to know where the Android Auto settings are in a new Android mobile, since the menu changes places in each layer and version. There is a more elegant solution: create a shortcut to Android Auto settings on the mobile home screen.

Android Auto settings just a tap away

Since Google ended Android Auto for phones, it can be a bit difficult to access Android Auto settings when the phone is not connected to the car. Android Auto is part of the latest versions of Android -it is a pre-installed app- but can’t be launched as just another app. The way to access your options is from the mobile settings.

The problem is that the Android Auto configuration is in different menus on mobile phones with layers of Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme or with Android close to stock, so that the most infallible way to go to the options is with the search engine settings at the top. It is not very practical if you want to go to the settings from time to time because you like to fiddle with Android Auto.

There is a better way: by creating a shortcut to Android Auto settings. Specifically, to the Android Auto activity where the settings are located. To do this you will need a launcher like Nova Launcher, which allows you to create shortcuts to activitiesor an app like Activity Launcher, which lets you do the same thing in any launcher.

The process is similar in both cases. If you opt for Nova Launcher, the first step will be to do a long tap on the desktop to open the widget picker. Choose the Activity widget, from Nova Launcher, then locate Android Auto in the list and display its activities. Tap on the activity called Settings (.companion.settings.DefaultSettingsActivity) to add the shortcut to the home screen of your mobile.

If you don’t use Nova Launcher, the process with Activity Launcher is very similar. After opening the application, display the Android Auto activities and make a long touch on the Settings activity and then use the menu Create Shortcutwith which you can also customize the access name.

From that moment you will be able to access the Android Auto settings from the home screen of your mobilejust like any other app and without having to fiddle with Android settings or use search.