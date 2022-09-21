whatsapp works on captions for documents

- Advertisement -

The colleagues of WABetaInfo have found the news by rummaging in the latest Beta version for Android devices, the 2.22.21.2 recently distributed through the official Play Store test program. The functionality was also seen in the desktop client a couple of months ago.

At the moment, the source says that are only supported for videos, images, and animated GIFs, as you can see in the screenshot below. It is important to clarify that the novelty concerns the content shared using the voice Document in the menu for sending multimedia contents (the paper clip to the right of the text field to insert a new message); if you pass by the voice Galleryinstead, captions have been supported in the stable client since time immemorial.

The main advantage of introducing captions is that, since they are in plain text, they can be searched, and so they are easier to find a document sent in the past, at least in theory. There is of course no reason to doubt that the feature will also arrive on the iPhone, but for now, no traces have emerged. We don’t even know how long it will take before its official debut – assuming and not granted that WhatsApp actually decides to release it. As usual, we will keep an eye on and update you in case of developments.