Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra: Specifications and price

Xiaomi has finally presented to the world its new bet in the premium smartphone market: the Xiaomi 12S series. The new generation has three options: 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra. On stage, Lei Jun highlighted the collaboration with Leica to make flagship cameras even more powerful. All smartphones in the range have Leica settings, more powerful sensors and a series of special modes in the camera software. In addition, they are the first in the world to incorporate the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi 12S

The Xiaomi 12S hits the market with a striking design and good specifications. It has a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the hole in the center houses the 32 MP front camera. The smartphone brings the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, along with LPDDR5 RAM memory expandable through virtual RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica has brought the 12S an even more powerful setup. The main lens is 50 MP (Sony IMX 707) and is accompanied by a 13 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP macro. The smartphone has a 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader under the screen, NFC for proximity payments and stereo sound. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh and supports 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse fast charging. The operating system, for its part, is Android 12, running under the MIUI 13 interface. Specifications:

6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution.

Screen with hole and refresh rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform

Memory 8 or 12 GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX 707), f/1.9, PDAF, OIS Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor, f / 2.4 Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor, f/2.4

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

Android 12 with MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm. 182 grams

Xiaomi 12S Pro

The Xiaomi 12S Pro is the “intermediate” smartphone in the range, as it maintains the specifications of the standard variant, but offers some features of the Ultra model. The screen is a 6.73-inch AMOLED that has 2K resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The biggest differentiator of this model is the presence of the adaptive rate thanks to the use of an LTPO panel. Like its younger brother, we also have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

In the rear camera configuration, the Xiaomi 12S Pro has three 50 MP sensors. In addition to the main one, the ultra wide angle and telephoto also offer good quality thanks to adjustments made by Leica. The smartphone has 5G connectivity, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, under-screen fingerprint reader, NFC for proximity payments, and stereo sound. Powering the whole package is the 4,600 mAh battery with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 running under MIUI 13. Specifications:

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO screen with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform

Memory 8 or 12 GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX707), f/1.9, PDAF, OIS Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor, f / 2.2 Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (2x zoom), f/1.9

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charge

Android 12 with MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16mm. 104 grams

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Last but not least, we have the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. This smartphone brings together the best of the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog and is designed to offer very powerful specifications. Starting with the design, it is totally different from the other devices in the line. Here we have an even more striking visual language, with a circular camera module that stands out from the rest. In addition, the device is made of a durable material that has a smooth finish. Its cooling system has been adapted to offer good cooling quality, while there are proprietary Surge P1 and G1 chips for charging and cameras.

The screen is a 6.73-inch AMOLED that has a 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The panel also has a hole to house the 32 MP front camera. To ensure powerful processing power, we have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It can also be combined with various RAM (LPDDR5) and storage (UFS 3.1) options. Now, when it comes to rear cameras, the main sensor has 50 MP and is the first of the brand to have a 1-inch sensor (Sony IMX989). The other lenses also offer 48 MP resolution and are ultra-wide and telephoto, and continue to come with a number of special software features exclusively developed by Leica. The smartphone has a 5G connection, IP68, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader under the screen, NFC for proximity payments and stereo sound. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 4,860 mAh battery and supports 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it works under the proprietary MIUI 13 interface. Specifications:

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO screen with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform

Memory 8 or 12 GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989), f/1.9, 8P, 23 mm, OIS Wide angle lens with 48 MP sensor (Sony IMX586), f/2.2. 5x telephoto lens with 48 MP sensor (Sony IMX586), f/4.1 Depth

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,860 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

Android 12 with MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 74.6mm x 164.3mm x 9.0mm. 225 grams

Price and availability

According to the manufacturer, the new Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra will go on sale in China at the following prices. Xiaomi 12S

8 GB + 128 GB – 3,999 yuan (~572 euros)

8 GB + 256 GB – 4,299 yuan (~615 euros)

12 GB + 256 GB – 4,699 yuan (~672 euros)

12 GB + 512 GB – 5,199 yuan (~743 euros)

Xiaomi 12S Pro

8 GB + 128 GB – 4,699 yuan (~672 euros)

8 GB + 256 GB – 4,999 yuan (~715 euros)

12 GB + 256 GB – 5,399 yuan (~772 euros)

12 GB + 512 GB – 5,899 yuan (~844 euros)

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

8 GB + 256 GB – 5,999 yuan (~857 euros)

12 GB + 256 GB – 6,499 yuan (~929 euros)

12 GB + 512 GB – 6,999 yuan (~1,000 euros)