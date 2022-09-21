HomeTech NewsCybersecurityUber: Hacker is said to be a member of the Lapsus$ group...

Uber: Hacker is said to be a member of the Lapsus$ group – connection to GTA leak?

A member of the Lapsus$ hacker group is said to be behind the hacking attack on Uber. He may also be responsible for the leak of scenes from GTA 6.

 

The US transport service provider Uber assumes that a member of the hacker group Lapsus$ is responsible for last week’s burglary. Uber announced this in a “Seucirty Update”. With access data “probably” acquired on the dark web, the hacker tried several times to log in via the access of a contractor. However, only the request for two-factor authentication was triggered. After several attempts, this was finally accepted.

However, this gave him no access to user data and particularly sensitive information such as credit card and bank details or information about the journeys. The source code on which the Uber services are based has also not been changed. Uber is therefore in close contact with the US Federal Police FBI and the US Department of Justice. After the hack, internal communication channels were no longer accessible to employees of the US company, and certain software could not be used either.

Also responsible for the leak of GTA 6?

The alleged 18-year-old perpetrator claimed to have obtained the access data via social engineering. He is also said to be responsible for the leak of gameplay scenes from the long-awaited open-world action game “GTA 6” from the developer studio Rockstar Games. So far, however, there has been no confirmation of this. In the case, the responsible hacker claimed to be negotiating “a deal” with the game studio. So far, Uber has not provided any information as to whether such discussions are taking place.

The hacker group Lapsus$ is relatively new and caused a stir earlier this year. It is said to be responsible for attacks on a Portuguese media group, Nvidia, Ubisoft, Microsoft and the access management service provider Okta. In March, British police arrested seven teenagers and young people between the ages of 16 and 21, alleging links to Lapsus$. Nevertheless, the group continued to leak captured material afterwards.

