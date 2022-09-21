Webinars for software developers on data protection: Get an early bird discount now!

Two half-day online training courses impart the basic knowledge in a practical way so that can make data -friendly decisions right from the start.

The bird for the two-part webinar series for software developers on the subject of data protection is only valid until September 26th. This will take place on October 20th and 27th and will use practical examples to provide the basic knowledge for making data protection-friendly decisions right from the start. The offer is aimed at everyone who has to make decisions regarding data protection in the development cycle: software and system architects, developers, programmers, product managers, project managers, risk managers, software testers, requirements managers, scrum and other agile teams.

The webinar series was designed against the background that fines and a loss of reputation are threatened if software violates data protection laws. The later in the development process data protection is taken into account, the more expensive and time-consuming the repairs are. The requirements of data protection are easy to implement if they are already taken into account in the architecture.

Architectural decisions and implementation

The first webinar is entitled “Data protection and software architecture”: Here participants learn

the basic principle of data protection

the distinction between data protection and IT security

the principles of “Privacy by Design”

the data types: personal, anonymous, pseudonymous

know privacy-friendly architectures

Pattern for implementing data protection

Principles of the GDPR and their impact on development

The second webinar deals with data protection implementation in detail. Be treated

Rights of victims and how to fulfill them without stress

what disturbs data protectionists about AWS, Azure & Co. and how to respond

minimal security measures

a confident handling of data breaches

Finally, this webinar looks at developers as data subjects. It’s about data protection for employees and data protection in development tools.

Early bird discount only until next Monday

The speaker at both webinars is Johannes Endres, consultant for data protection and information security at Althammer & Kill and former editor-in-chief of c’t and voonze online.

The webinar series costs 249 euros up to and including September 26 (all prices including VAT), after that 299 euros. Both webinars are also part of the Heise Academy subscription. For currently 495 euros, you get a flat rate with around 100 webinars per year, access to over 80 video courses on IT topics and a personal learning environment with many functions.