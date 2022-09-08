Steve Jobs Archive is online: documents, videos, unpublished of the founder of Apple

Steve Jobs (you can reach and consult via the link in the source) is the first official archive dedicated to Steve Jobs, the of Apple – in truth, the team also included Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. A few hours ago Jobs’s family and friends took the veil off this new and exciting project. I challenge any tech enthusiast not to be impressed by some content, regardless of whether they are a fanboy or not.

For example, one of the first is the email that Jobs sent to himself to celebrate humanity, then there is the famous 2005 speech at Stanford (You’ve got to find what you love), extracts from internal meetings, interviews, etc. The promise is to further enrich the site with other material, even unpublished. Jobs widow Laurene Powell Jobs at the press conference assured that the archive it will be centered mainly on ideas.