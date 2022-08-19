WhatsApp will allow you to view status updates within the conversation list

After releasing some improvements to , such as the ability to react to statuses with eight different emojis, WhatsApp is now releasing a way to view statuses within the chat list. The feature is now available for beta testers of WhatsApp on Android.

In the article for WhatsApp beta update 2.22.13.9 for Android, details were revealed about a new tool that is in development to view status updates directly from the chat list. The tool was in development, but WhatsApp has already decided to release it to some testers this week.

As you can see in the screenshot above, when a contact posts a new status update, it will also be visible within the list, just click on their profile picture to view it. If you're not a big fan of statuses, you can just mute them and you won't see them in your chat list anymore. In addition to beta testers, more users are expected to receive the feature in the coming weeks, including testers for iOS. So, what do you think of this new messenger feature?