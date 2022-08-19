Netflix revives a reality show that was hosted by Anderson Cooper

In 1999 he premiered big brother in Netherlandsconsidered the first reality show of the modern era, and after its success various programs began to be made in this format such as The Molewhich was based on a Belgian show and came to American television in 2001.

by journalist this reality show after five seasons and its subsequent cancellation, became a cult show for lovers of the format and perhaps that is one of the reasons why, two decades later, decided to revive this program for your service.

Anderson Cooper hosted the show for its first two seasons. (ABC)

There has been widespread speculation that Netflix I was planning a new version of The Mole after the streaming giant added the first two seasons of the reality show to its library in the summer of 2021 on USA.

The series is a reality competition in which contestants work as a group to add money to a pot that only one of them will ultimately win. Among the contestants is one person the producers have secretly designated as “The mole” and is tasked with sabotaging the group’s lucrative endeavors.

Netflix ordered a season of ten episodes that will premiere before the end of the year. (Reuters)

The winning strategy in The Mole is to confuse opponents. Even if one is not sure who is actually committing the sabotage, making others think it is you distracts them for a while while you gather information.

At the end of each episode, the contestant who knows the least about the mole, as determined by the results of a multiple-choice test, is eliminated from the game. The last contestant standing wins the game and all the money in the pot. Like the original US version, the streaming service’s version is based on the Belgian format. of Mol, created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger Y Tom Lenaerts.

Its television version lasted five seasons, from 2001 to 2008. (ABC)

In the original show, the contestants stay in expensive hotels in Western Europeeat three meals a day at fancy restaurants, drink wine with dinner every night, and the host (Cooper), in addition to being the host, you gain the trust of the participants. Producers are looking for less tension on screen but everyone wants to know who the snitch is.

This time it will be Eureka Productions (Holey Moley, Name That Tune) the company that is in charge of the new version and they will be Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs Y David Burris the show’s executive producers.

Jon Kelley hosted the fifth season, before the show was cancelled. (ABC)

The streaming platform has ordered that for its first season the program be composed of ten episodes, which so far is known, will be released on the service at the same time. It has not yet been revealed who will be the presenter of the show this time.

