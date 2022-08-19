M2 Pro: Apple will be the first in the world to use TSMC’s 3nm chips, says rumor

TSMC is already preparing the mass production of with a 3 nanometer process, and according to information from the Commercial Times published last Thursday (18), the manufacturer that will use the technology will be with its new generation of processors for the Mac — specifically, the M2 Pro. Taiwanese media claims that big tech will use the wafers 3 nanometers for the first time in the second half of this year, signaling the possibility of launching new versions of the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro still in 2022, taking place after the official presentation of the iPhone 14 or at the beginning of 2023. There are also mentions of a new Mac Mini version.

It’s not the first time analysts and leakers have talked about the Apple M2 Pro, the ARM processor that will succeed the M1 Pro in the next-generation MacBook. The US manufacturer has a long history with TSMC, and it is speculated that both are working towards mass production of the 3nm technology that will power their next notebooks. - Advertisement - The manufacturing process in 3 nanometers can bring more performance to notebooks due to its higher transistor density and increased power efficiency. Generating less heat, the system is able to work faster without having to run the fans, even in the most demanding tasks.

While Apple won’t comment on its future products, it’s certain that the M2 Pro will represent a big leap over the M1 Pro — possibly even bigger than the evolution of the M1 to the M2, which doesn’t have a glaring difference in transistor counts and relies on same CPU and NPU core count. What do you expect from the next MacBooks? Comment your opinion about the laptops!

See more!