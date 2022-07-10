WhatsApp: it will soon be possible to find its history on several smartphones

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature allowing the use of the same account on several Android smartphones. However, WhatsApp also plans to offer synchronization of your conversation history between each device, according to the latest report from WABetaInfo.

We mentioned it in April in our columns. WhatsApp is currently working on a feature particularly expected by users: the possibility of linking their account to several Android smartphones. Called Companion mode, it would allow users to link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp account without needing an active Internet connection on the main device to send messages.

However, thanks to the update of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.22.15.13), our colleagues from WABetaInfo have discovered that the app teams are also working on synchronization of conversation history between mobile devices.

Find all your messages on every device

In fact and when users connect to WhatsApp from another smartphone, chats will be securely copied to this secondary device. However, this process may take time depending on the amount of messages. As a result, users should see the same message as on the Web/Desktop version: “chats are still syncing, old messages are temporarily unavailable”.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when WhatsApp plans to roll out Companion Mode since this feature is still under development. Recall that in early June 2022, WhatsApp confirmed that the app will soon be able to work on 4 devices at the same time. Otherwise, an iPad could soon be part of the compatible devices.

This was impossible until then, since it was imperative to register a phone number to a WhatsApp account to use the app. However, with the multi-support connection, this problem no longer exists. In addition, note that it will also soon be possible to delete your very old messages on WhatsApp.

While it was necessary to react within the hour to delete a message, users will now have 2 days and 12 hours to delete or modify a previously published message. Note that this feature will also be available to WhatsApp group admins, except that no time limit will apply.

Source : WABetaInfo

