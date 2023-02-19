WhatsApp enables an exclusive function for iPhone

WhatsApp implemented for iPhone users the ability to perform different tasks in one video call, moving from one application to another without pausing the video. In this way, people will continue to appear on the screen and will be able to enter social networks such as instagram.

Like the picture-in-picture mode in FaceTime, WhatsApp will now allow a small window to open when you leave the video call to continue talking with the person. This will sit on top of any app you switch to.

Several applications already have that system installed such as Zoom, google meet, FaceTimeamong others, that continue to work in the background, while the video call is still active on the platform.

How to get this update

In order to have this new update, you have to make sure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp, which would be the 23.3.77if the Update option is not enabled yet, you may need to wait for a while.

Also, within this update, you will also be able to send documents and add comments when sharing them, support for longer group descriptions and subjects has also been added.

You can also create custom avatars and use them as stickers or profile photos. This function is the same one that Instagram and Facebook are implementing on their platform, and that can also be used to react to stories on the social networks of Goal.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also launched new status features that let you share your status with a private audience, react to someone’s status with a emoji, record voice states and more.

Meta developed a new function that allows the user to share photos on WhatsApp without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels Photo: CUARTOSCURO

I sent photos in HD

Meta developed a new function that allows the user to share photos without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels, where people can send them on WhatsApp Web.

To send photos in the original quality, WhatsApp has three tools for you to choose the quality of the photos or videos that you are going to share on the social network, in which it is “Automatic”, “Best quality” and “Data saving” , so you can choose the best one for your preference.

But now a new function was added “HD quality” on the platform, with which you can share the photos with your contacts in the highest quality that WhatsApp Web can. However, to perform this action you will need to have the Beta version of the social network on your iOS or Android device.

Then you can access WhatsApp Web on your computer and link your account as normal with the code QR. Choose the conversation you want to send the photo to and the image editor will open and there you will find the “HD” tool, with which you can maintain the quality of the file to send it.

WhatsApp now lets you create custom avatars and use them as stickers or profile photos. (photo: Androidphoria)

voice messages to text

A version of the WhatsApp update for devices with the iOS operating system includes a new function that consists of transcribing voice notes sent by other users in a private chat to text.

WABetaInfo He assured that the function is in the development phase, work began in 2021, but it was not until now that any news regarding the operation of this additional feature of the application could be seen.

This new function would not involve an application or an additional extension that can support WhatsApp, but rather this will have the particularity that it will be done internally within the platform’s systems.