What is done in a minute on the internet: Tinder, Instagram and Facebook are the networks in which they interact the most

According to a study conducted by Data Never Sleep an organization that is in charge of searching for data, in the last ten years there has been an increase in digital participation in the social networks. This thanks to the arrival of the technology to thousands of people who became more interested in the use of the Web and how it is helping your daily life.

Likewise, content streaming, online shopping, peer-to-peer payments, and other activities have increased by hundreds of percentage points. In April 2022, the Internet reached 63 percent of the world’s population, which represents approximately 5 billion people.

“Of this total, 4.650 million, more than 93 percent, were users of social networks. According to Statistathe total amount of data created is 97 zettabytesa number that will increase to 181 by 2025,” the company said.

In addition, usage will continue to grow, thanks to new digital tools to support users’ personal and business needs, from connecting and communicating to transacting and doing business. An example of this is the arrival of the metaverse in 2022.

Data Never Sleep revealed the data of what people do on the internet in 60 seconds

Data never sleeps

In a study carried out by the company, it was identified what people do in the Web each minute. The data that passes on a page, social network and the content that companies consume in the Internet.

As revealed, people send 16 million text messages in a minute, in Facebook about 1.7 million pieces of content are shared, in instagram a total of 66 thousand photographs are shared, and in Twitter 347.2 thousand are produced tweets.

Likewise, in one minute, more than 1.1 million times in the world people swipe to the right on Tinder; are shipped in Snapchat 2.43 million snaps. For his part, in Youtube a total of 500 hours of videos are watched and a million people are watching streaming.

Other web data

In this same sense, the company highlighted that people send a total of 231.4 million emails. In Amazon, users spend a total of $443 buying items in one minute.

On the famous video call platform Zoom, there was a growth from the pandemic with the use of virtual meetings in which around 104.6 thousand hours are now produced in meetings.

Another of the data reported by the company is that in google se perform a total of 5.9 million searches in a minute. This is because since 2013, the use of data and searches on these platforms has increased from 3.4 billion people in 2013 to 5.0 billion in 2022.

That is why since Dome ensure that, “to succeed in an increasingly digital world where the volume of data created continues to accelerate, companies need the right tools to put that data to work right where the work is done”, using the tools of different companies to realize the value of all data.

This regardless of where they are, “with the purpose of driving actions throughout the organization to improve business results. Every click, swipe, share or like tells a story.”