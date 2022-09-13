WhatsApp beta releases update with option to hide online status

In addition to testing the to edit sent messages, WhatsApp beta is also getting another feature that the public has long been waiting for: we are talking about the option to hide .

The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo this week, and it is present in the Android version 2.22.20.9. According to the developers, the feature is simple and can already be used in the privacy tab.

Just open the Settings page > go to Account > Privacy > Last seen > Online.

Check out the screenshot below: