WhatsApp beta releases update with option to hide online status

In addition to testing the option to edit sent messages, WhatsApp beta is also getting another feature that the public has long been waiting for: we are talking about the option to hide online status.
The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo this week, and it is present in the Android version 2.22.20.9. According to the developers, the feature is simple and can already be used in the privacy tab.
Just open the Settings page > go to Account > Privacy > Last seen > Online.
Check out the screenshot below:
releases-update-with-option-to-hide-online-status.jpeg" width="660" height="1474">
An important detail is that the user will be able to define that no one can see their online status or simply use the same definition for “last seen”, something that opens up a much wider range of options.
For now, the update is only available to a few people within the beta program, but there are chances that the messenger will expand availability over the next few days.
So, if you are a beta and still don’t find this option, the best advice at the moment is to have a little patience.
What did you think of the news? Do you intend to use? Tell us here in the comments.
