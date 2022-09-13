WhatsApp prepares a great novelty in searches, which should have existed for years

It just became known that WhatsApp is working on an important improvement in the that it allows to carry out in the conversations. This is very important, since it makes it very easy to find things, something that right now is usually very complicated and, at the same time, confusing. We tell you what it is.

To date, the options that exist in the messaging application are very basic. One example is that you can type a text string into the search box to locate messages that include it. This, which is still useful, is not exactly efficient, since you can find a large number of possibilities that make this option practically useless due to the time it takes to use it. Therefore, it was time to change the situation, or at least try.

What WhatsApp is testing

Well, it is something that, after ten years on the market, the application does not include: be able to filter by dates. Without a doubt, it is something very basic, but to date it is not possible to carry out searches with this type of criteria, something that a large part of the competition, such as Telegram, does allow. In this way, combining text strings and days, it is much more effective to find a message on WhatsApp.







The interface that has been published from the source of the information is quite adequate, since what is included to set the date is a calendar icon in the search bar, and once you tap it, you can set the day you think the message is on (or a range of them). Then you can write the text. Therefore, everything is simple and, for sure, much more efficient than what has been done up to now in the application.

At the moment, it is in the testing phase

This is something that should be very clear, as in all the news that the company that is now owned by Meta intends to include, it is first deployed by the canal testing the modification to check if its operation is adequate. If it is, and taking into account what we are talking about, this is one of the advances that may take a very short time to become a reality in the stable WhatsApp app, which is basically what most people are interested in.

Obviously, it is expected that the new option to search by date in WhatsApp is available in all existing versions: Android, iOS, Web client and, of course, the ones for computer operating systems (both macOS and Windows).