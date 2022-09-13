Milky Way will bring us Hikaru Ga Shinda Natsu

The publishing house that is ing us little things like Atelier of Witch Hat, Gobblers and Dungeons either Let’s run away together! has announced that he is aiming for one of Japan’s new hits: Ga Shinda .

“I don’t care what you are, because not having you with me anymore would be much worse…”

The work of MokuMoku Ren is a Boys Love wrapped in mystery in which Hikaru will disappear into the mountain for a week. When he returns, not only will he not remember anything, but Yoshiki, his best friend, notices that there is something strange about his friend. When Yoshiki discovers the truth, he decides that “nothing has happened here” and continues to see Hikaru as his childhood friend.

Way will bring us the work in Spanish that is currently open in Japan and has two volumes. The format will be a B6, paperback with dust jacket at a price of €9.