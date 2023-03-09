WhatsApp beta gains feature that makes it easier to identify group members

For those who don’t remember, before it was necessary to save the number in the phonebook to have access to the person’s name. With the change, this is no longer necessary.

This is because instead of displaying the phone number, WhatsApp should now show person name in groups . This must happen inside and outside the group.

In addition to renewing its text editor, WhatsApp is receiving another feature that has been highly requested by iOS messenger users. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, it will now be much easier to recognize people who aren’t on your calendar.

WABetaInfo also points out that, despite the change, the user will still be able to access the person’s number. To do so, just tap on the contact and enter your main page.

For now, the feature is rolling out slowly and gradually on iOS. Thus, we emphasize that not all users who are part of the beta channel will be able to use the novelty.

On another work front, WhatsApp has improved its interface for tablets and is also working on a feature that automatically silences calls from people who are not on your contact list.